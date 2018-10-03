Lahey chooses Hamden as final resting place

Amanda Perelli | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Former Quinnipiac president John Lahey plans to spend an eternity in Hamden.

John Nolan, president of Nolan’s Hamden Monument Company confirmed that the mausoleum at Saint Mary’s Cemetery on Whitney Ave. with “LAHEY” carved atop belongs to the former university president.

Nolan said he believes it was installed sometime around the second week of September.

“It was something that he wanted to do and he kind of designed it similar to the other mausoleum that is there,” Nolan said. “He didn’t want anything real elaborate, he just kept it plain and simple.”

The structure appears to be 12 feet wide, 10 feet tall and 12 feet deep. The door has two decorative wreaths adorned with golden “L”s and two simple golden handles.

The mausoleum, a burial chamber for a dead person or people, is still under construction, according to Nolan. It sits on the upper left hand side of the cemetery and is visible from Whitney Ave.

It is unknown how much Lahey paid for the structure and if he plans to be the only one buried inside it.

It is unknown if Lahey still maintains a residence in the Hamden area. The Chronicle reported in a past article on Lahey’s retirement that he and his wife Judy planned to spend the colder months at their home in Florida.

Nolan’s Hamden Monument Company looks after the churchyard, owned by Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Associate Vice President for Public Relations, John Morgan declined to comment on the mausoleum, saying, “Thank you for writing, but that isn’t something the university would comment on.”

Updated Wednesday Oct. 3 at 7:21 p.m.

