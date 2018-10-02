IV years for album V

“And it all worked out.”

Sampha softly sings these words at the end of “Let It All Work Out” on Lil Wayne’s newest album, “Tha Carter V,” which just about encompasses the entire project.

While “Tha Carter V” was originally planned to release 2014, Wayne dropped his latest project on Sept. 28 at midnight, which also happened to be the five-time Grammy-award winners 36th birthday.

NRK P3 /Flickr Creative Commons

In December 2014, Wayne tweeted, “I am a prisoner and so is my creativity. Again,I am truly sorry and I don’t blame ya if ya fed up with waiting 4 me & this album. But thk u.”

Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has suffered multiple health scares over the past few years, being hospitalized on multiple occasions due to severe seizures.

In addition to that, it took almost four years for “Tha Carter V” to finally release due to legal battles with his label, Cash Money.

Regardless, “C5” gives a glimpse into his younger life, family and career.

The album features some big names, including Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, his daughter, Reginae Carter and the late XXXTENTACION.

As of Monday morning, “Tha Carter V” had four of the top 20 spots in iTunes “real-time” Top 100 songs.

The list included “Mona Lisa” featuring Kendrick Lamar at No. 6, “Don’t Cry” at 11, “Let It Fly” featuring Travis Scott at 16 and “Uproar” at 19.

The album begins with a message from his mother in “I Love You Dwayne” and is followed with “Don’t Cry,” featuring XXXTENTACION.

The album highlights many of Wayne’s insecurities on songs such as “Open Letter” and “Can’t Be Broken.”

The 23-song album truly takes you through a journey of Wayne’s life, with beautifully used features throughout, especially the one of his daughter.

In “Famous” Reginae sings the chorus, “Welcome to your name in lights. All the lighters in the sky (yeah). You must be famous. This is how you live your life, different city every night (yeah). You must be famous, famous.” Meanwhile, her father opens up on his own view of his career, singing, “All I ever wanted was everybody’s attention. ‘Cause most people are nobody ’til somebody kill ’em. Probably thought that my career, be short and sweet. Wishin’ I was in your shoes, I’d take them off and find a beach.”

In “Took His Time,” the family theme continues as Wayne sings the chorus, “Momma said God took his time when he made me. God took his time when he made me. Pride to the side, off safety. Look alive, look alive.”

Wayne takes us deeper into his life with, “Mess,” featuring a sad yet vibey beat, where he switches from a slow-singing chorus to showing his flow throughout each verse.

In “Dope New Gospel,” Wayne offers a more positive outlook on himself in the chorus, “Man in the mirror, my hero. He helped me center my evil. I see the fire in his eyes. But he keep my blood temperature zero.”

At the end of “Used 2,” there is a skit, featuring Jacida Carter, Wayne’s mother.

I still don’t know today was he playing with the gun or was it an accident,” she says. “I still… I just don’t…. I…. I be wanting to ask him but I never asked him after all these years. Was that a accident or did he… or was he playing with the gun. So I never really found out about what…

You know what happ-… what really happened with him and that shooting.”

This sets up “Let It All Work Out” the final song, in which Wayne finally gives his mother the answer.

“I found my momma’s pistol where she always hide it,” Wayne sings. “I cry, put it to my head and thought about it. Nobody was home to stop me, so I called my auntie. Hung up, then put the gun up to my heart and pondered. Too much was on my conscience to be smart about it. Too torn apart about it, I aim where my heart was pounding. I shot it, and I woke up with blood all around me. It’s mine, I didn’t die, but as I was dying. God came to my side and we talked about it. He sold me another life and he made a prophet.”

Wayne tells a extremely deep and gripping story in “Let It All Work Out,” as Sampha’s sample hauntingly plays as the chorus.

Still, the “Tha Carter V” ends positively.

While it is hard to hit on all 23 songs, Wayne did well in his long-awaited project.

He gets back to his roots, telling his own story through beautifully written lyrics and singing.

The release “Tha Carter V” kept rap fans waiting a long time.

But in the end, “it all worked out.”

