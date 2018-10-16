- Riverdale Recap
Cut them some slack
Quinnipiac's new slackening club has roped in some new members
Can you imagine being suspended a few feet above the ground while walking across a wobbly thin rope? Well, that’s what students in the Slackline Club do every week.
“I got in a lot of trouble for slacklining on campus and Public Safety came up to me and they weren’t too happyabout me using the trees and whatnot, so I started a club,”Dalton said.
Dalton had to cut through a lot of red tape in order to get the club approved. The safety of the students and the trees were a big concern for the school.
“I had to make a slideshow for facilities about the safety of trees and my knowledge of the trees so I didn’t destroythe trees,” Dalton said. “I had to answer questions aboutsafety, like do we wear helmets, knee pads, do we have padson the ground?”
The constant tension, pressure and friction of the rope can cause damage to the trees. The International Slackline Association has prioritized the safety of the trees during the sport. They recommend a number of different materials to protect trees on their website. They suggest staying away from visibly damaged trees, trees with weaker barks and not repeatedly using the same tree.
Although slacklining can cause stress if the trees aren’tproperly taken care of, there are a lot of bene ts to the sport. In the three page constitution, Dalton outlines the bene ts of slacklining.
“Slacklining promotes balance and core strengths,sharpens focus and can be used as a form of meditation,”Dalton said. “It also promotes social interaction whileenjoying the fresh air.”
“The goal for the club is just really to provide an outlet forpeople to just chill out, it really has no educational value,”Dalton said. “It’s very… this is going to sound corny, it’s very zen for me. I just forget about everything, because you have to. You have to zone in and focus on what you’re doing and where your body is. The goal of the club is to enable people to slackline without having to spend the money tobuy the slackline and just have a good time.”
While balancing on a wobbly thin rope sounds intimidating, with enough practice, people pick up the art ofslacklining pretty quickly.
“I’d say it’s generally easy just because I know when the line moves a certain way, where my body is going to push and where I should move my legs to counterbalance. But, you know, it took me a while to learn and get thisgood,” Dalton said. “I’ve been doing this for ve years andit depends on how long you do it. Like some of my friends
did it for an hour and they were already doing like ve orten steps. Like it took me a while to learn like when I wasin high school.”
Clarke started slacklining two years prior to her joining the university’s club. Joining the club was a great way for her to meet new people on campus and now most of her friends are in the club as well. Team members form a bond as they encourage each other to challenge themselves on the line.
“At each meeting, there is always someone who losestheir balance and falls off the line in the craziest way,”Clarke said. “So it always makes everyone laugh to see people falling and then we encourage each other to get upand try again.”
Freshman lm, television and media arts major AndreLeo sees himself slacking for a long time. He joined out ofpure curiosity but has since enjoyed the experience of theunusual sport.
Slackline is an unorthodox method of exercise andmeditation for students at Quinnipiac. Watching people tightrope in the circus left the audience in awe and now the everyday person will get a chance to try. So naturally, the idea of balancing on a rope peaks many students interests on campus.
“When I say slackline they don’t know what it is and then I have to explain it,” Dalton said. “They think it’s a littleweird. I think it’s a little weird. But they think it’s cool and Ithink it intrigues them and they’re a little curious and that’s why they come out.”