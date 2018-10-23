Checked out

UConn freshman forward Ruslan Iskhakov was taken to the hospital during the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey game against UConn on Tuesday, Oct. 16 after a crushing hit from Quinnipiac junior defenseman Brogan Rafferty.

Iskhakov was carrying the puck into the Quinnipiac defensive zone when he cut towards the middle of the ice and was met with the shoulder of Rafferty. Iskhakov immediately fell to the ice and appeared to be unconscious. He was stretchered off the ice and taken to a nearby hospital.

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Rafferty received a five minute major penalty for charging, as well as a game misconduct.

UConn released the following statement the morning after the game on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

“Ruslan Iskhakov was transported to the hospital from the arena during last night’s game at Quinnipiac for precautionary reasons. All tests were normal and he was released from the hospital. He is currently back on campus in Storrs and is doing well. He will be evaluated on a game-by-game basis with no timetable set for a return.”

The freshman from Moscow, Russia had a goal and an assist in UConn’s season opener against Army. He was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders.

Comments