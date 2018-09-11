Student dies in biking accident
The Quinnipiac community is mourning the loss of sophomore philosophy major Anthony Massaro, 23, from Wethersfield, Connecticut.
Massaro, known as Tony to friends and family, died Wednesday, Sept. 5, in an off-campus biking accident, according to an email sent by President Olian.
“This is a terrible loss for Anthony’s family and friends, and for our community. My heart goes out to all in this time of extraordinary sorrow,” Olian said in the email.
Massaro’s mother, Linda Massaro, is also a member of the Quinnipiac community as the Associate Vice President and Campaign Director in the Office of Development and Alumni Affairs.
A mass was held Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church in West Hartford, Connecticut and the burial followed at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
“Tony was a particularly gifted writer and enjoyed reading, music, politics, writing, philosophy, walking in the woods, family holiday meals and diverse foods, the hotter and spicier the better,” Massaro’s obituary printed. “He loved playing baseball when he was growing up and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. He loved spending time with his grandparents in Cape Cod and Charlotte, NC. Tony will be remembered for his great sense of humor, strong will, sensitive nature, bright mind and for always following his own path.”
Donations can be made in his memory to Quinnipiac University, College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), department of philosophy.
“I was (and still am) shocked and saddened to hear the news of Tony’s death,” associate professor of philosophy and advisor to Massaro, Rebecca Bamford said in an email. “Tony was an intellectually serious student with a strong interest in philosophy. He read widely, and demonstrated an authentic love of learning and of the pursuit of knowledge, which I respected greatly about him. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with Tony’s family and friends.”
Students and staff can seek support services by making an appointment through the university.
Students: Counseling Services
203-582-8680
Staff: Employee Assistance Program
800-828-6025