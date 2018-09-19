Quinnipiac Student Injured in Hit-and-Run

Reporting by Amanda Perelli and Jessica Ruderman

Hamden Police Department is searching for the vehicle that injured a Quinnipiac student in a hit-and-run Tuesday night on Whitney Ave. The student suffered from non-life threatening injuries to her head, shoulder and knees.

The 19-year-old student and Wethersfield Connecticut resident, who has not been identified, was walking with a group when she was hit on the “southbound shoulder of Whitney Ave.” Hamden P.D. said.

“We’re thankful that the student was not seriously injured,” Associate Vice President for Public Relations, John Morgan said.

The hit-in-run happened around 11:55 p.m. and police said the car was driving fast and that the student was hit by the car’s right-side mirror.

“I was in an Uber around 2 a.m. and the woman who was driving us was saying that she saw a swarm of people right outside of Clubhouse and she saw a girl sitting in the middle of the road with her head crouched and a bunch of guys around her,” junior biomedical marketing major Kristina Duran said. “Then she said that there was a fire truck and two ambulances and that there was a lot of people in the middle of the road and it took a while to get by.”

Students are known to be seen walking around Whitney Ave. at night, hanging out at local bars like The Clubhouse on Whitney.

In an informal survey conducted by The Quinnipiac Chronicle with 53 responses:

Thirty-eight people said that they are more likely to take an Uber somewhere on Whitney Ave. than walk.

Thirty-two people responded saying they do not feel safe walking on Whitney Ave.

Additionally, students shared what changes they would like to be made in order to feel safer walking on Whitney Ave.

“I live on Whitney Ave. and it’s a busy street, students should just remember that it’s not as safe as walking around campus”

“Sidewalks”

“Crossing guards”

“More lighting”

“Shuttles to places on Whitney”

Those who witnessed the event say they believe the car could have been a Hyundai Elantra and is a “red colored vehicle,” police said.

Hamden P.D. asks that anyone with information contact the Police Department Traffic Division at (203) 230-4036.

