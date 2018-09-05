Quinnipiac student arrested on campus

Reporting by Amanda Perelli and Christina Popik

Josiah Chad Diaz-Cregan, an 18-year-old Quinnipiac student, was arrested on Mount Carmel campus by Hamden police officers on a charge of reckless endangerment on Monday, Sept. 3, police records show.

A Hamen Police Department press release stated that Diaz-Cregan got into a verbal dispute with his roommate and chased him with a knife, threatening to kill him, according to the investigation.

Quinnipiac Public Safety assisted Hamden PD in the arrest and Diaz-Cregan was transported to police headquarters, according to the press release.

“The student was immediately suspended from the university pending the outcome of his student conduct meeting,” said Vice President for public affairs Lynn Bushnell.

The Meriden resident was arrested for reckless endangerment to the second degree, threatening to the second degree and disorderly conduct at 2:14 p.m.

Ryan O’Neill, adjunct law professor and mock trial instructor, defines reckless endangerment to the second degree as,“a class B misdemeanor. A person can be guilty of reckless endangerment when they act in a reckless manner and then in acting recklessly they create a risk that someone else will be injured.”

Threatening to the second degree is a class A misdemeanor, according to O’Neill.

“A person can be convicted of threatening in the second degree when they make a physical threat or they threaten someone with any kind of crime of violence and then by doing so they place the other person in fear of serious physical injury,” O’Neill said. “Threatening is when you make a threat of physical harm or a threat of committing a crime of violence with the intention to make the other person fearful that they are actually going to be injured.”

O’Neill stated that disorderly conduct is a class C misdemeanor.

“A person can be convicted of disorderly conduct when they are intending to cause annoyance or alarm and they engage in some sort of fighting or tumultuous or violent behavior,” O’Neill said.

Barstool Quinnipiac, an affiliate of Barstool Sports and unaffiliated with the university, posted on Instagram (@Qubarstool) and Twitter (@BarstoolQU) a video of a person being arrested on the Mount Carmel campus on the morning of Sept. 4.

The video was submitted to the Barstool Quinnipiac account.

TOUGH first weekend back at the Q pic.twitter.com/Hd3tNkd69d — Barstool Quinnipiac (@BarstoolQU) September 4, 2018

One student claims she witnessed the incident in the video unfold.

“I was sitting in my room’s common area and saw an armed police officer through our window,” said freshman English and philosophy double major Sarah Harris. “My roommate and I peeked out of our dorm but by that time the student was already in the police car. The next morning a video clip was posted on social media. Based on the video posted I recognized the guy, he was in my Issues In Politics class.”

Diaz-Cregan was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court Sept. 17.

