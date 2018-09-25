Quinnipiac makes strides for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

In honor of September being pediatric cancer awareness month, several Quinnipiac organizations are helping to support the cause including Quinnipiac’s chapter of Delta Delta Delta (Tri Delta).

Each year in the U.S., an estimated amount of 15,780 children between the ages of birth and 19 years old are diagnosed with cancer, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization. Something no one, especially a child should have to endure.

Photo Contributed by Quinnipiac Tri Delta

Quinnipiac Tri Delta members attended the St. Jude’s Walk/Run to End Cancer on Saturday Sept. 22. The 5k raised money for cancer research, so that one day down the road, there will not have to be a walk anymore.

“Eleven of our girls went to this event,” sophomore Olivia Desjarlais, Tri Delta’s director, said. “This was a great opportunity for some sister bonding and it was for a cause that is near and dear to our hearts.”

Tri Delta’s philanthropy is childhood cancer awareness and their national partnership is with St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Since partnering with St. Jude’s in 1999, Tri Delta has raised over $58 million dollars for the hospital.

“In 2014, Tri Delta announced the largest commitment in St. Jude’s History, which was to raise $60 million in 10 years,” Desjarlais said. “We are currently four years into it and have raised over $33 million.”

St. Jude’s mission is to ensure that no family ever has to pay for treatment, travel, housing or food. They believe no family should ever have to worry about anything other than helping their child live.

The Stamford, Connecticut hospital branch was not the only one hosting a walk. All of the St. Jude’s across the country were also having one.

“The overall turnout was about 800 people,” Desjarlais recalled. “The Stamford one was a smaller walk, but we were still able to make an impact!”

Although this walk was on the smaller scale, the energy was still big.

“The atmosphere at the walk was so inspiring,” sophomore Jess Osmanski said. “Everyone was cheering each other on and being so supportive. I think it’s so great how different people from different areas came together to support the same cause. It was so fun to meet other people who love St. Jude’s as much as I do.”

If you’re looking to get involved to help with a cure, the efforts do not stop in September.

Tri Delta is hosting “Cookout for a Cure” on Saturday, Oct. 20. This event will be a barbeque with lawn games on the Mount Carmel campus.

Quinnipiac’s campus crew Love Your Melon will also be having upcoming events to be on the lookout for. Love Your Melon’s mission is to provide a hat for every child with cancer. The company has since fulfilled that role.

Comments