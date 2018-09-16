Quinnipiac field hockey defeats Brown for first home win

Megan Lowe | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Quinnipiac Bobcats field hockey team went up against the Brown Bears on Sunday at home, and the Bobcats were not going to be denied their first home win as they won 6-1.

“Our offensive mindset was to really just go for it,” sophomore forward Brooke Whipkey said.

The Bobcats really did “just go for it” as they had a total of 10 shots on goal. Both teams started out really slow with being more defensive minded in the beginning. However, the Bobcats were the ones who broke out in the scoring column, scoring four goals with less than 20 minutes in the first half. That is when the team found their stride and saw what worked against the Bears.

The biggest standout player on the day was freshman forward Makayla Adams, scoring two goals as well, doubling her amount to four goals on the season. The other women that scored were freshman forward Elisa van Winkel, junior forward Amanda Blum and senior forward Anna Walmsey, all with one. The team had displayed offensive chemistry with four assists on the day.

However, not only was the Bobcats offense clicking, the defense did really well as well. The team did not have a shutout like head coach Becca Main wanted, but only allowing one goal was showed promise. However, one of the few seniors on the team, goalie Hannah Teicher, led the charge with an impressive outing as she had four saves on the day.

Coach Main commented she thinks this is “the evolution of Hannah” and is “becoming more of a leader.”

Now this Bobcats field hockey team is very young, which includes 11 freshman on the team. This game shows the potential of what this team can do, especially once Big East play begins.

With this new found confidence in the young players as well as the rest of the team, the Bobcats will be taking on Georgetown at home, on Friday, Sept. 21, at 3 p.m.

“I expect this going into [the game against Georgetown], we are going to keep the score up all week just as a reminder to this is how you respond to something and this is how you play Big East hockey” Main said.

