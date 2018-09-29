No. 7 Ohio State edges Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey, 3-2

Brendan Dillon | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Quinnipiac Bobcats women’s ice hockey team kicked off its season Friday night

at Frank Perrotti, Jr. Arena

with a tightly contested game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams capitalized off terrific opportunities, but Ohio State came out on top, 3-2.

“We never like to lose. I thought we were prepared, and I think that we saw some good efforts,” head coach Cassandra Turner said. “I think we can be better than that.”

Ohio State could not put the puck past junior goalie Abbie Ives until the second period. Emma Maltais, a sophomore, received a pass in the slot from junior captain Jincy Dunne and got enough of the puck to float it past Ives.

After giving up the goal, the Bobcats went into a bit of a frenzy in the defensive end, making several turnovers leading to good chances for the Buckeyes. The Bobcats were able to fend off those chances by blocking the shot or Ives was able to stop it.

Halfway through the second period, the momentum shifted into the Bobcats favor. They had several shifts in a row that created multiple chances and even drew a couple penalties in the process. The Bobcats could not quite capitalize on the power play but they did generate several looks and shots that nearly led to the equalizer.

“Being the first game of the season, we’re not going to be perfect (pertaining to their power play),” senior forward Kenzie Lancaster said. “We got a lot of looks and obviously we want to capitalize on those looks.”

After two periods of play, the Buckeyes were able to hold on to their narrow 1-0 lead. However, the Bobcats began turning the tide. Only 32 seconds into the final period, sophomore forward Taylor House buried a centering pass from junior forward Sarah-Eve Coutu-Godbout.

The tying goal brought a new energy into both teams. The intensity raised tenfold as both teams battled for the go-ahead goal. The pressure was on for both goalies, as they were hounded by quick shots and scrambles in front of the net.

The Buckeyes were the first to break the deadlock. Sophomore forward Liz Schepers fought her way past the defense, giving herself just enough room to push the puck ahead of her. She lost an edge and collided with the goalie, but the puck found a way past the goal line. The goal was reviewed but the call on the ice stood.

“Next play, regardless of what happens on that call,” Turner told her team in the huddle during the review. “We got to make the right play in the right moment to create chances.”

Just a few minutes later, senior forward Madison Field increased the Buckeyes lead to two goals, off of an assist from Maltais, her second point of the night. The Bobcats did not back down and fought back to tie the game. They found the back of the net with less than two minutes to play.

Senior forward Randi Marcon narrowed the deficit to one after some grinding by the boards behind the net. Coutu-Godbout received a pass from Lexie Adzija behind the net and fed the puck to Marcon.

The Bobcats fell just shy of tying the game up, losing 3-2.

The Bobcats look on to next game, which takes place Saturday afternoon against the Buckeyes again.

Comments