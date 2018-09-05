New Haven’s hidden gems

New Haven provides many inclusive spots that attract many intrigued and inquisitive college students. What it has to advertise are the vast restaurants, local cafes, boutiques, galleries, museums and festivities that are available for many college students.

Quinnipiac University provides free shuttles on the weekends to New Haven. Being provided this transportation, it has become a highly favored destination where many of the Bobcats go to experience their nightlife. –Taylor Garritano

Sports Haven

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Location: on 600 Long Wharf Dr.

18+

Both a bar and grille, Sports New Haven caters to 18 and up crowd. It offers an environment for sport enthusiasts and many looking to attend their private events, special events and betting events, where you can win cash prizes.

Club Vandome

Location: on 102 Hamilton St.

21+

They publicize many of the events that are happening every week on their website, and it includes VIP rooms, hookah lounges, and numerous special musical guests/DJs. Another service that differentiated them is free birthday parties if you apply on their website

Ordinary

Location: on 900 Chapel St.

18+

Ordinary has a medieval authentic look to it, making it different from many of the clubs and bars. Ordinary has a delicious menu, wine events and a unique set up. It has a lot of history behind it and was founded in 1638, so it has a story to tell. Not only do they have an impressive set up, but they have been recognized by the New York Times and New Haven Independent.

Barcade

Location: on 56 Orange St.

21+

This spot offers a combination between arcade and bar. It’s main focus while creating the name and idea came from American classic videos and the craft of beer. They have over 50 different game machines and they offer a variety of everyone’s favorite childhood video games. They have lunch specials, half priced plates and even late night college happy hour specials to accommodate to those who are students.