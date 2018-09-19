Health center to host group therapy sessions

The Health and Wellness Center on the Mount Carmel Campus recently started nine new group therapy sessions to help students better deal with topics such as adapting to college, procrastination, stress, dealing with grief and sexual assault.

Conquering Procrastination

Come to the Health and Wellness Center for a group session on ways to decrease procrastination and increase productivity.

LOCATION: Mount Carmel Campus Health and Wellness Center conference room

DATE/TIME: Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

FACILITATOR: Ken Wenning

*To register, please contact Ken at 203-582-3867

Hope and Healing

Sexual Assault Support Group

In a safe environment, this group examines how trauma continues to affect the day-to-day living of members dealing with sexual assault repercussions. This group is open to undergraduate and graduate students, even if the trauma happened months or years ago.

LOCATION: SC 119

DATE/TIME: Mondays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

FACILITATOR: Adrienne Koenigsberg

*To register, please contact Adrienne at 203-582-7871

Mindful Mondays Training the Mind with Meditation — drop-in group

In this group, students will learn to cultivate mindfulness and develop an integrated mind-body practice that encourages awakening and a capacity to meet life moment to moment with gentle awareness. Sessions include a range of relaxation, meditation and mindfulness techniques.

LOCATION: Mount Carmel Campus Health and Wellness Center conference room

DATE/TIME: Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

FACILITATOR: Jennifer Zitser

*For more information, please contact Jennifer at

203-582-3658. No need to register.

Making College a Home Away From Home

Bring your lunch and relax with peers, exchange stories and helpful tips to adjust to your new home away from home.

LOCATION: SC 215

DATE/TIME: Tuesdays at 12 p.m.

FACILITATOR: Sheila van den Broeck and Mary Pellitteri

*To register, please contact Sheila at 203-582-3824

Grief Support Group

You’ve lost someone important to you. Your grief may always be there, or it may present itself at unexpected times. You may feel confused, angry, sad or alone. This group provides a safe environment to express yourself and find support from others who likely know how you feel.

LOCATION: Mount Carmel Campus Health and Wellness Center conference room

DATE/TIME: Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

FACILITATOR: Adrienne Koenigsberg

*To register, please contact Adrienne at 203-582-7871

The Art of Being Social How to Relax Around Others

This one-hour-per-week group focuses on the attributes that can enhance your social experience at Quinnipiac and on ways to decrease anxiety related to social situations.

LOCATION: Mount Carmel Campus Health and Wellness Center conference room

DATE/TIME: Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

FACILITATOR: Sheila van den Broeck

*To register, please contact Sheila at 203-582-3824

Who’s in Control: You or Your Vice?

Are you concerned about the time you spend drinking, smoking, gaming, eating, partying or on your phone? Do you worry about negative consequences or possible addiction? This group will help you look at your behavior and explore healthier choices.

LOCATION: Mount Carmel Campus Health and Wellness Center conference room

DATE/TIME: Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

FACILITATOR: Mary Pellitteri

*To register, please contact Mary at 203-582-5261

