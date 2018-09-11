Dormroom dinero
A guide to making money from behind your laptop screen
Are you scared of student loans? Have a Dunkin’ Donuts addiction you need to fund? Becoming less of a shopper and more of a window shopper? Well, you’ve found the right article. Here are some rather untraditional ways to make some extra cash right from your dorm room.
Video Games: eSports are becoming the next greatest thing in entertainment. Both “Dota 2” and “League of Legends” have players who made millions of dollars competing in the games. The game “Rocket League,” an adapted version of soccer including vehicles the user controls, also has plenty of tournaments you can access with the press of a button on your console. Keep in mind that some tournaments may require you to travel for the championship should you advance far enough.
YouTube: There’s no such thing as feeling alone when it comes to interests on YouTube. Creating a channel and monetizing your content will add advertisements to your videos that meet a certain criteria and allow the paychecks to start coming in.
Online juror: Another method that “makes a case” for itself is online jurying. By signing up through sites like eJury.com or JuryTest.net, you can sit through mock trials set up by law firms intended to be a test run for their defense of a client in real life. You must be 18 or older to use these services
Online surveys: Do you remember all those phone calls and solicitors you’ve hung up on over the years asking you to “take a brief survey?” Maybe you won’t be so quick to hang up next time. Swagbucks.com offers gift cards and cash back for taking part in answering a few questions online. A testimonial on their website from a client reads, “I easily make over $50 per month taking online surveys about houseware products like ovens, refrigerators and sink faucets. Since I am a DIY’er, I find these surveys very interesting.”
“Slicethepie.com”: Founded in 2007, their online mission statement says “Slicethepie is the largest paid review site on the internet. You earn cash for every review you leave!” If you are feeling opinionated enough to give some feedback on songs and clothing, this is right up your alley. There are no age restrictions for the site.
Instagram influencer: #Ad #ProductPlacement. By tagging and using brand products in your posts, you can attract their attention. If you reach out to the company, there’s a chance that they could sponsor you or send you merchandise to promote.
Virtual Assistant: A job that is currently on the rise, legitimate companies such as “Assistant Match” and “Office 88” pay wages around $15 for help with online presence and appearance, namely things like graphic design.
Voice acting / voice overs: Websites such as “Voice123” brand themselves as working directly with the employee, jettisoning agents or third parties, and paying you directly. On their site they name drop companies like MTV and Pixar as places where employees have been noticed. Disclaimer: although there is a free membership, a premium one costing $395 per year offer far more opportunities.
Sports Gambling: Past the court battles over the legality of apps like FanDuel and DraftKings, most states are allowing general sports betting as well. Between all these outlets, avid teams can put their money where their mouth is before the big game and put some money down on the final score or various possible outcomes (see Super Bowl coin toss bets.) Disclaimer: Connecticut has not yet legalized sports betting without the use of daily fantasy apps like the aforementioned FanDuel and DraftKings.
Win a Writing Contest: Yes, this one is a bit old school, and it requires some serious thought, but there are tons of online writing contests on hundreds of sites everyday. There are both creative and serious prompts out there, and why not put your skills to the test from the comfort of your own bed?