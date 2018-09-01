Former Quinnipiac men’s basketball player arrested in Hamden

Reporting by Amanda Perelli, Jessica Ruderman, Logan Reardon

Former Quinnipiac men’s basketball player Chaise Daniels (‘18) was arrested and charged with assault by Hamden Police Department on Monday Aug. 27. Daniels allegedly punched a person at 3307 Whitney Ave, Andale Mexican Restaurant, commonly known as Roberto’s Taco and Tequila.

Police arrested and charged Daniels at 10:39 p.m. with assault to the third degree and breach of peace to the second degree, according to the Hamden Police Department arrest reports.

“Assault in the third degree is an A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail. You intentionally hit someone to cause physical injury,” said part-time faculty professor of sociology, criminal justice and anthropology Don Therkildsen. “Breach of peace is a B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and has many different ways of occurring.”

Kayla Morley, 22, of Cheshire was arrested and charged with breach of peace to the second degree at the same time and location, according to the arrest reports.

Amanda Perelli | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

It has not been confirmed whether the two incidents are related.

“Tall, black shirt and red shorts punched [person]. [Person] is in black Chevy,” according to a Hamden Fire Department report.

Hamden Fire Department and Hamden Police Department arrived on a reported assault with injuries at 10:41 p.m. to 3307 Whitney Ave.

Fire department arrived and found one of the accused sitting in a car in the parking lot.

Fire department initiated basic life support care (BLS). BLS is a level of medical care used for victims of life-threatening illnesses or injuries until they can be given full medical care at a hospital.

American Medical Response (AMR) Paramedic unit arrived on scene and transported patient to Yale New Haven Hospital according to the Fire Department report.

Amanda Perelli | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

It is not clear yet the identity of the person transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Daniels, a native of Meriden, Connecticut, played the last four seasons for the men’s basketball team. In February, he became just the 13th Bobcat in Division I history to score 1,000 points.

Daniels left the team for a three-week period in late-December after a verbal disagreement with head coach Baker Dunleavy on the sidelines of a Dec. 7 game at the University of Hartford. The team cited “personal reasons” for Daniels’ absence from the team, and he returned on New Year’s Day against Siena and played a lesser role for the remainder of the season.

Here is the discussion between Baker Dunleavy and Chaise Daniels after Daniels picked up a technical foul in Thursday's loss. Daniels was visibly upset on the bench for the rest of the night. First time Dunleavy has to deal with this type of situation as head coach. pic.twitter.com/y6UxVtkKHu — Logan Reardon (@LoganReardon20) December 9, 2017

Daniels appeared at his first court date at Meriden Superior Court Tuesday morning. Daniels was referred by the court to a family relations officer. The case was titled a family violence case and was issued a protective order, according to court records.

Daniels next court date is set for Oct. 4.

The Chronicle reached out to Daniels, but he has yet to respond.

Stay with The Chronicle for further updates.

Comments