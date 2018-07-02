President Judy Olian to ‘shape Quinnipiac’s bright future’ with students

Megan Lowe

President Judy Olian addressed the Quinnipiac community this morning through an email defining the strong relationship she hopes to have with the students to continue building a successful academic environment.

Olian began her tenure as Quinnipiac’s ninth president this week on July 1.

She alludes to plans to be very present on the Quinnipiac campuses.

In addition to holding town hall meetings, office hours and attending campus-held events, Olian encourages students to interact with her via Twitter, Instagram and email with feedback and ideas.

“No leader can be alone in achieving success,” she writes. “As I look to the future, I will be building on the deep traditions of Quinnipiac University and reaching out to the many talented members of our university community, including students.”

Additionally, Olian hopes to continue encouraging faculty and staff to create “outstanding learning and development opportunities” for students and says thanks to previous President John Lahey for the “rich foundation he has created over the last 31 years, distinguishing the university with a bold and expansive vision and achieving remarkable growth.”

“I can’t wait to get started, join this terrific community, and welcome you back to campus. Together, we’ll shape Quinnipiac’s bright future.”

