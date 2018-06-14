University administration suspends Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity until 2020

Quinnipiac’s chapter of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity has been suspended by university administration through June 1, 2020.

Until then, the fraternity will not be permitted to host events, have representation at school-sponsored activities, or recruit new members. Current members, however, are still recognized as being part of Sigma Phi Epsilon and are still able to sport their letters.

“The university has suspended the chapter of the fraternity in question for two years following a thorough investigation regarding actions that occurred during the Spring 2018 semester,” Associate Vice President for Public Relations John Morgan said in a statement.

The suspension encapsulates the rocky relationship Sigma Phi Epsilon, or “Sig Ep,” has shared with its host university. The fraternity received a cease and desist order in 2015, and was suspended entirely in 2016. Both disciplinary actions were vaguely attributed to hazing in official statements.

Katherine Pezzella, Director of Campus Life for Sorority and Fraternity Life, addressed a letter to Fraternity and Sorority leaders on June 13, imploring them to “audit the level to which you and your members are (or are not) in compliance with University and inter/national policies for the purpose of setting new goals for the coming academic year.”

Pezzella continued by explaining that “the actions of the Sigma Phi Epsilon members that led to this outcome were completely avoidable and well within their control.”

Aside from the letter, she did not wish to offer any further comments.

Like Pezzella, school administration remains reticent about the details, only referencing “activities during the Spring 2018 semester” as a cause for the suspension.

Despite the apparent misconduct, Pezzella mentioned her and other Quinnipiac staff members continue to “sing your (Greek Life) praises as a community.”

Sig Ep was formed in 1901 by 12 students at the University of Richmond. Fast forward to 2018, and the organization has grown to include 15,000 current students and 321,000 alumni across 228 campuses, according to their official website.

The National Fraternity’s leadership is yet to respond to these developments, and according to Pezzella, is contemplating its next move.

Comments