Quinnipiac partners with People’s United Bank

Photo courtesy of Quinnipiac University

Quinnipiac University and People’s United Bank announced a 10-year, $10 million agreement on Thursday afternoon at a joint press conference in Hamden.

Per the agreement, People’s United Bank will donate $5 million to Quinnipiac in support of two academic centers in the School of Business—the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Center for Women and Business.

The athletic stadium located on Quinnipiac’s York Hill campus—known as the TD Bank Sports Center since it was built 2007—will be known as the People’s United Center as of July 1, 2018. That date also marks the beginning of Judy Olian’s tenure as university president.

“This sponsorship with People’s United Bank will benefit the entire university community as well as the tens of thousands of fans who attend our Division I men’s and women’s ice hockey and basketball games each year,” Quinnipiac University President John Lahey said in a press release. “In addition, People’s United Bank’s support of two of our most prominent centers in the School of Business will improve the educational opportunities for our current students as well as the alumni and community members who take part in the many high-quality programs each center offers.”

The university will also be changing its university-wide banking to People’s United Bank for the next 10 years, as per the deal.

People’s United Bank, headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut, operates 403 branches across New England and New York and is one of the largest banks in the northeast.

Quinnipiac’s 10-year deal with TD Bank, signed in 2007, expired last summer and was not renewed, although the signage on the stadium and ATMs around campus remained the same.

“We are pleased to partner with Quinnipiac, a well-respected university that shares our same commitment to the education and success of our next generation of leaders,” People’s United Bank CEO Jack Barnes said in a press release. “What’s great about this partnership is that it provides the opportunity to support the high-caliber educational programs offered by Quinnipiac’s School of Business as well as the university’s nationally recognized athletics program and the thousands of fans it draws each year.”

