Former Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey player Connor Clifton signs with the Boston Bruins

After spending one season with the AHL’s Providence Bruins, former Quinnipiac defenseman Connor Clifton (‘17) signed a two-year NHL contract with the NHL’s Boston Bruins on Thursday, May 3, which was announced by Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney.

The contract is worth $725 thousand per year, according to a press release sent out by the Boston Bruins.

Clifton played for four years on the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team, and was a big asset for the team’s run to the NCAA championship game in 2016 in his junior year. The blueliner finished that year with a career-high seven goals and 21 assists, good for 28 points.

He was also named as the ECAC Most Outstanding Player for 2016, in addition to being honored with placement on the ECAC Hockey All-Tournament Team and the the NCAA East All-Frozen Four Team.

Clifton finished his collegiate career totaling 19 goals, 37 assists and 56 points in 156 NCAA games.

In his first year with Providence, Clifton played in 54 games, notching four goals and nine assists. The Matawan, New Jersey native held a plus-11 plus/minus rating, which was good for fifth on the team, and he sat at third best among defensemen in points.

Clifton posted on Instagram, “Excited to sign my first NHL contract with the Boston Bruins. Looking forward to another 2 years.”

The Arizona Coyotes originally selected Clifton in the fifth round (133th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft before signing with Providence last summer.

