Don C. Sawyer III named chief diversity officer

Don C. Sawyer III was named Quinnipiac’s next Associate Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer Monday according to a press release sent out by Mark Thompson, Executive vice president and provost on Monday, April 30.

Sawyer has been teaching at Quinnipiac since 2012 and has over 18 years in higher education, according to the press release. Sawyer teaches sociology at the university. Sawyer was appointed as the interim associate vice president for academic affairs and chief diversity officer in November after the predecessor, Diane Ariza, left the university to accept a job at Nazareth College.

In his new position, Sawyer will be tasked with making efforts to increase diversity and inclusion on campus, according to the press release.

“He also will lead efforts to support a campus climate that is welcoming and supportive of all members and coordinate diversity-oriented programs and initiatives, including the review, updating and implementation of the university’s strategic plan for diversity and inclusion,” Thompson said in the press release.

Thompson identified Sawyer as the “ideal candidate” for his new position.

“As a tenured member of the faculty, Don knows Quinnipiac well and has forged strong relationships with students, faculty, administrators and staff across our three campuses,” Thompson said, according to the press release.

Sawyer said he is happy to begin his new role.

“I am excited about what the future holds here at QU. I’m looking forward to partnering with students, faculty, and staff in all of our diversity and inclusion endeavors,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to build positive relationships with many people on this campus who are dedicated to this important work.”

