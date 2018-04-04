Home   >   News   >   Ryan Hicks Leads for SGA President in Mid Day Election Results

Ryan Hicks Leads for SGA President in Mid Day Election Results

Check out the midday results for the rest of SGA Executive board

April 4, 2018

Student Government Association President:

Ryan Hicks Count: 867 Percent: 49.74%

Joe Iasso Count: 784 Percent: 44.97%

Abstain Count: 92 Percent: 4.27%

 

Student Government Association Vice President

Luke Ahearn Count: 939 Percent: 53.87%

Rebecca Hassel Count: 622 Percent: 35.68%

Abstain Count: 182 Percent: 10.44%

 

Vice President for Student Experience

Austin Calvo Count: 1516 Percent: 86.97%

Abstain Count: 227 Percent: 13.02%

 

Vice President for Finance

John Khillah Count: 997 Percent: 57.2%

Helen Dong Count: 575 Percent: 32.98%

Abstain Count: 171 Percent: 9.81%

 

Vice President for Public Relations

Victoria Johnson Count: 1499 Percent: 86%

Abstain Count: 244 Percent:13.99%

