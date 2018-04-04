Don't Miss
Ryan Hicks Leads for SGA President in Mid Day Election Results
Check out the midday results for the rest of SGA Executive board
By Victoria Simpri on April 4, 2018
Student Government Association President:
Ryan Hicks Count: 867 Percent: 49.74%
Joe Iasso Count: 784 Percent: 44.97%
Abstain Count: 92 Percent: 4.27%
Student Government Association Vice President
Luke Ahearn Count: 939 Percent: 53.87%
Rebecca Hassel Count: 622 Percent: 35.68%
Abstain Count: 182 Percent: 10.44%
Vice President for Student Experience
Austin Calvo Count: 1516 Percent: 86.97%
Abstain Count: 227 Percent: 13.02%
Vice President for Finance
John Khillah Count: 997 Percent: 57.2%
Helen Dong Count: 575 Percent: 32.98%
Abstain Count: 171 Percent: 9.81%
Vice President for Public Relations
Victoria Johnson Count: 1499 Percent: 86%
Abstain Count: 244 Percent:13.99%