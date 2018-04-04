- The North Residence Hall
Press Release: SGA Fall Elections
Quinnipiac undergraduates made their presence and their opinions known April 4, 2018 as they chose their class leaders in the university’s Student Government Association (SGA) elections by voting on Quinnipiac’s Do You QU system.
With over a third of the undergraduate students casting their ballots, the students chose who will be representing them for the 2018-2019 academic year.
The organization would like to thank all who participated in the election. SGA encourages all students to find what they enjoy being involved in on campus while they are at Quinnipiac University.
Currently the election results for three executive board positions are under review. The results will be released as soon as they are finalized. The elections under review are Student Government Association President, Vice President, and Vice President for Finance.
Thank you again for voting. SGA cares about you and our members work diligently to equally represent all students. To stay updated on SGA initiatives and events, please follow us on Twitter and Instagram @qu_sga.
Executive Board
Vice President for Finance: (Pending)
Vice President for Student Experience: Austin Calvo
Vice President for Public Relations: Victoria Johnson
Class of 2019
Class President: Matt Corso
Class Vice President: Allison Kuhn
Representatives:
Ryan Hicks (Pending)
Joe Iasso (Pending)
Finn Barcheski
John Khillah (Pending)
Baily Hersh
Luke Lograno
Rebecca Hassel (Pending)
Class of 2020
Class President: Anna Nardelli
Class Vice President: Andy Stafa
Representatives:
Luke Ahearn (Pending)
Chidi Nwuneli
Hope Estrella
Brooke Reilly
Julia Schade
Helen Dong (Pending)
Class of 2021
Class President: Sophia Marshall
Class Vice President: Olamide Gbotosho
Representatives:
Glenn Adams
Jamien Jean-Baptiste
Max Mallinen
Megan Lane
Meghan McNulty
Kaye Paddyfote
Lille Gaeta
Esau A. Greene Jr.