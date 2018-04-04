Press Release: SGA Fall Elections

Quinnipiac undergraduates made their presence and their opinions known April 4, 2018 as they chose their class leaders in the university’s Student Government Association (SGA) elections by voting on Quinnipiac’s Do You QU system.

With over a third of the undergraduate students casting their ballots, the students chose who will be representing them for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The organization would like to thank all who participated in the election. SGA encourages all students to find what they enjoy being involved in on campus while they are at Quinnipiac University.

Currently the election results for three executive board positions are under review. The results will be released as soon as they are finalized. The elections under review are Student Government Association President, Vice President, and Vice President for Finance.

Thank you again for voting. SGA cares about you and our members work diligently to equally represent all students. To stay updated on SGA initiatives and events, please follow us on Twitter and Instagram @qu_sga.

Executive Board

President: (Pending)

Vice President: (Pending)

Vice President for Finance: (Pending)

Vice President for Student Experience: Austin Calvo

Vice President for Public Relations: Victoria Johnson

Class of 2019

Class President: Matt Corso

Class Vice President: Allison Kuhn

Representatives:

Ryan Hicks (Pending)

Joe Iasso (Pending)

Finn Barcheski

John Khillah (Pending)

Baily Hersh

Luke Lograno

Rebecca Hassel (Pending)

Class of 2020

Class President: Anna Nardelli

Class Vice President: Andy Stafa

Representatives:

Luke Ahearn (Pending)

Chidi Nwuneli

Hope Estrella

Brooke Reilly

Julia Schade

Helen Dong (Pending)

Class of 2021

Class President: Sophia Marshall

Class Vice President: Olamide Gbotosho

Representatives:

Glenn Adams

Jamien Jean-Baptiste

Max Mallinen

Megan Lane

Meghan McNulty

Kaye Paddyfote

Lille Gaeta

Esau A. Greene Jr.

