New School of Nursing dean appointed

Dr. Lisa G. O’Connor, associate dean of the School of Nursing will advance her career as the new Dean of the School.

O’Connor will ascend to the position as a result of the retirement of Jean Lange. Lange has been the school of nursing dean since its establishment seven years ago.

The School of Nursing and its 40 full-time faculty and staff members are, “committed to its students and has threaded the three pillars of interprofessionalism, holism and inclusivity into our curriculum and all nursing activities,” O’Connor said.

“As the next dean, I am dedicated to a collaborative model of leadership where we focus on high quality programs and a student-centered environment while continuing our commitment to these three pillars,” she said.

“Lisa O’Connor is highly qualified to lead the School of Nursing, which plays such an important role in preparing undergraduate and graduate health care professionals who go on to affect so many lives each day,” Mark Thompson, executive vice president and provost said in an announcement on April 16.

Upon coming to Quinnipiac 15 years ago, O’Connor developed her career substantially, starting as an associate before becoming a full professor. She also served as director and chair of the undergraduate nursing programs, associate dean and now Dean for the School of Nursing. O’Connor even earned the Nurse Leadership Award from the Connecticut League for Nursing in 2014.

Thompson explained that O’Connor’s commitment to nursing education, in addition to her experience in the field, make her the ideal person to take on the position.

O’Connor holds a doctorate in educational leadership, a master’s degree in nursing education and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Hartford. In addition, O’Connor has also received a diploma from the Ona Wilcox School of Nursing at Middlesex Hospital, according to Thompson’s statement.

Nursing students are excited to welcome O’Connor into her new position.

Jacqueline Salaun, a freshman nursing major, has O’Connor as an advisor.

“As my advisor, she helps me pick my classes and gives me advice.” Salaun said. “I really like her… she will make a great dean.”

O’Connor is also excited about her new position saying, “It is an honor and privilege to be chosen as the next leader of the Quinnipiac School of Nursing.”

