Chief of Public Safety Edgar Rodriguez to remain at University

Mark A. Thompson, executive vice president and provost, issued the following memo on April 5:

“I am pleased to announce that Edgar Rodriguez has reconsidered his decision to leave Quinnipiac and will remain at the university in the role of associate vice president and chief of public safety.

Under Chief Rodriguez’s leadership, the Department of Public Safety has made substantial improvements to help ensure the safety and security of our students, staff and faculty. It is my desire that this progress continues without disruption and I am delighted that Chief Rodriguez will keep serving in this important role.”

Rodriguez planned to leave the university on May 1 to begin work as the Associate Vice President Chief of Public Safety at Providence College. Rodriguez has been at the university for seven and half years and spent three as Chief of Public Safety.

