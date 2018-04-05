- The North Residence Hall
- Student Government Association holds executive board debates
- The man behind the twine
- A week without waste
- QUnion stresses student communication
- Double threat
- The past and the president
- Opinion | Women’s basketball deserves better coverage
- Stop and think before you click
- The silence breakers
Chief of Public Safety Edgar Rodriguez to remain at University
Mark A. Thompson, executive vice president and provost, issued the following memo on April 5:
“I am pleased to announce that Edgar Rodriguez has reconsidered his decision to leave Quinnipiac and will remain at the university in the role of associate vice president and chief of public safety.
Under Chief Rodriguez’s leadership, the Department of Public Safety has made substantial improvements to help ensure the safety and security of our students, staff and faculty. It is my desire that this progress continues without disruption and I am delighted that Chief Rodriguez will keep serving in this important role.”
Rodriguez planned to leave the university on May 1 to begin work as the Associate Vice President Chief of Public Safety at Providence College. Rodriguez has been at the university for seven and half years and spent three as Chief of Public Safety.