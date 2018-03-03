Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse beats Sacred Heart, extends win streak to three

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse team (3-2) defeated Sacred Heart (0-4) 11-8 on Saturday at the Quinnipiac Lacrosse Stadium to extends its winning streak to three games.

Unlike last week in which sophomore attack Ashley Bobinski scored six goals, the Bobcats had eight different goal scorers contribute to the win.

“We just continue to get more depth throughout the season,” Quinnipiac head coach Tanya Kotowicz said. “Having more point scorers is our goal for this season.”

Despite being winless, Sacred Heart did not let the Bobcats run away with this game. Sophomore midfielder Brianna Fitzgerald got the Bobcats going with her first goal of the season. Sacred Heart answered back with three unanswered goals to put the Bobcats in a deep hole.

With heavy attention towards Ashley Bobinski, it allowed for other players on the team to get some more chances in the offensive zone. Those players included junior attack Allison Kuhn and Bobinski’s sister Victoria, a sophomore midfielder.

Kuhn had a hat trick and Victoria Bobinski had 2 goals and is one goal away from matching her 2017 season total (5).

“They worked really hard all week,” Kotowicz said. “The discipline that they showed at practice is starting to translate to the field.”

Besides the offense production, defensive and physicality played a part in Saturday’s win. Quinnipiac limited Sacred Heart to nine shots in each period and capitalized on Sacred Heart’s 20 turnovers. Quinnipiac ended the game with 17 foul calls to Sacred Heart’s eight.

Despite not having all of the calls go their way, Kotowicz still had faith that her team could find a way to win.

“It was a very physical and defensive game,” Kotowicz said. “Trying to find the back of the net with things not going our way was a little difficult.”

After Quinnipiac scored with 35 seconds left in the first half, Sacred Heart scored with two seconds left to hold a 7-5 lead at the half. Bobinski and Kuhn were the only players for the Bobcats to score for the Bobcats in the second half, helping them get to 11 goals.

Quinnipiac will next take on Hofstra on Tuesday at the Quinnipiac Lacrosse Stadium to attempt to extend the winning streak to four games.

Kotowicz believes her team is up for the task and expects that the game will be very competitive for 60 minutes.

“They’re fast, physical and a good team,” Kotowicz said. “We just have to get better and will be able to take them down.”

