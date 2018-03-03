Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse rolls past New Jersey Institute of Technology, 18-6

Brendan Dillon | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse team defeated the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on Saturday at the Quinnipiac Lacrosse Stadium by a final score of 18-6.

“I thought we came out, played really well coming out of the gate,” Quinnipiac head coach Eric Fekete said. “It was a tough week last week coming off the loss and we talked early in the week about the need to respond every time and to be able to endure losing and then handle winning…I thought the guys did a good job. It’s a good time when they’re locked on and they’re hungry and they’re moving in one direction it’s a very good group.

Several Bobcats had multi-point days, including freshman standout Jake Tomsik with a three-point outing, as well as junior attacks Mike Fletcher and Foster Cuomo, who each had seven points.

“[I] didn’t try to do too much, just tried to find space off ball and the guys got me the ball,” Cuomo said. “All credit to my teammates today.”

Those seven points, four of which were goals, helped to propel the Bobcats (2-2) to an enormous first half lead. By the end of the first half the Bobcats were ahead of the Highlanders (0-6) 16-1.

With a lead of that magnitude, players could start to take their focus off the game. But it’s this focus and playing a complete game that is often a subject that comes up at practice, according to Fekete.

“Big leads are not our friend, we’ve struggled sometimes being up,” Fekete said. “One of the things we talk a lot about is each game is four quarters, but we have 148 quarters to play in the season so we have to keep moving all the time.”

Another stat that fell in the Bobcats’ favor was that of faceoffs won. They finished the tilt with 23-won to four-lost.

“I’ll give [NJIT] coach Esposito a lot of credit and our wing guys,” Fekete said. “[Senior midfielder Will Vitelli] does a lot of the work, he’s the backbone of the operation.”

With a lead so large, it’s natural for subs to get more playing time. With that playing time came some late penalties, as the Bobcats finished the game with five penalties for 4:30. That’s not something that’s concerning, in regards to his bench players, according to Fekete.

Brendan Dillon | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

“I have no complaints those guys deserve to play,” Fekete said. “I’ll keep them on no matter what.”

A Bobcat who was kept off the scoresheet today was senior midfielder Brian Feldman. Feldman is in search of his 100th career goal, which would make him only the fourth player in program history and the first in the last 16 years to accomplish this feat.

“The guy’s been snakebit, I think he hit like 3 pipes today, he hit 3 last week,” Fekete said. “I think everyone’s like ‘let’s just get him this and move on to what we have to do next.’”

Up next for the Bobcats is a game at Fairfield on Tuesday, March 6 where the Bobcats look to crack .500 for the first time this season.

