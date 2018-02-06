The Pregnancy Effect

Screenshot from Kylie Jenner YouTube

The Kardashians are known for their scandals and their extravagant way of life. They have been in the spotlight for as long as many millenials can remember. We have watched them grow alongside us. Now, the youngest family member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has just rocked the public with an announcement that may have even grabbed more attention than Super Bowl LII.

Kylie Jenner, 20, has revealed to the world that she has given birth to a “beautiful and healthy baby girl” named Stormi on Feb. 1. The couple recently announced the baby’s name on Jenner’s Instagram. Stormi was born at Cedar-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California at 4:43 p.m. local time, Jenner shared via social media. She weighed 8 pounds and 3 ounces and is happy and healthy in the hands of Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, 25.

In an 11-minute video released on Jenner’s YouTube channel titled “To our Daughter,” Jenner was able to document all nine months of her pregnancy with the help of director, Tyler Ross, who has previously worked with the Kardashian family and Kanye West. The video showed personal images of Scott and Jenner cuddling and holding hands during his tour, but most importantly, the video showed Kardashian fans what they’ve all been speculating: the bump.

Well-hid from the public, Jenner was finally able to reveal her baby bump to the public while wearing tight-fitting clothes to accentuate her pregnancy. The video included scenes from various ultrasounds and included some footage of Jenner’s labor, but that scene was mostly auditory to keep that moment private.

One of the more heart-warming parts of the video was at Jenner’s baby shower. She had her close friends and assistants address the camera with individual monologues to the unborn baby girl, each beginning with how lucky the baby is to have Jenner as a mother.

Model and best friend of Jenner, Jordyn Woods, led the monologues with her account of how she learned that Jenner was pregnant.

Another friend of Jenner’s, Anastasia Karanikolaou, began her speech stating her happiness for Jenner’s pregnancy.

“I’m so happy for her,” Karanikolaou said. “I’m so proud of her. I knew this is what she wanted ever since she turned 15.”

Jenner has specified previously that she’s always wanted to be a mother, but some people are finding controversy with her pregnancy since she just turned 20 years old this past August.

Twitter user @ct_kisses tweeted, “There’s a lot of financially unstable 20 y/o’s that are going to be ‘inspired’ by this smfh.”

But other critics say that age isn’t the issue.

“It’s not about that.” Twitter user @marxova_ tweeted, “You don’t know what or who the heck you are and what you want in life at 20. I doubt she is fully grown as a human being. Getting a kid at that age is too much bc of that. They should’ve been more careful.”

Another user, @ruthchandler23 stated, “I don’t think it’s the fact she’s 20 more the fact that her and travis has only been together for just over a month when she got pregnant.”

The Kardashians are constantly under fire, whether it is for what they wear or who they marry, so a negative reaction from people over Jenner’s pregnancy is nothing out of the ordinary.

If you’re not a fan of the family, there is no doubt that this surprise announcement captivated everyone and seems almost historic, seeing as she was able to hide her pregnancy for its entire duration because she wanted the best for her growing child:

“I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” Jenner wrote.

We can’t quite say that we’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians anymore. It seems they have blindsided us just like Jenkins did to Cooks in the Super Bowl.

