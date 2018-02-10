Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey loses to No. 1 Clarkson at home, 2-0

Richie Petrosino | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Quinnipiac women’s hockey team lost to No. 1 ranked Clarkson Golden Knights in it’s senior game on Saturday by a final score of 2-0.

The Bobcats (15-14-3, 11-8-1 ECAC) fell short and finished the weekend 0-1-1, scoring one goal.

One of the big storylines heading into the game was that of Clarkson’s (27-4-1, 17-3-0 ECAC) second line of junior Loren Gabel, sophomore Michaela Pejzlova and freshman Elizabeth Giguere. The line had scored 69 goals and combined for 154 points coming into the game, but left the game having scored only a lone goal.

“We knew that they were hot coming in, but just in terms of being confident, shutting them down the D-core worked all week,” senior captain Alicia Barry said. “Just sticking to our game plan and we knew that would work and shut them down all over the ice.”

A big factor in stopping the Bobcats was the Golden Knights’ shot blocking abilities.

Junior defenseman Josiane Pozzebon led the Knights with four blocks, followed by fellow defensemen sophomore Taylor Turnquist and senior Savannah Harmon who each recorded three blocks.

That isn’t to take away from goaltender Shea Tiley, who faced double-digit shots in both the first and the second periods. Tiley came into the game sporting a .936 save percentage and a 1.37 GAA. The Knights senior finished the night having recorded her 9th shutout of the season and the 33rd of her career.

Richie Petrosino | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Midway through the second, sophomore goaltender Abbie Ives, went down with an injury. She kept playing until the next whistle when she skated off the ice and into the locker room where she remained for the rest of the contest.

Freshman goaltender Allison Small then entered the game, coming in with a .914 save percentage SV% and a 2.30 GAA. Small went on to record 16-saves while conceding only one goal.

“She’s definitely a big part of our team, a huge part, but when someone goes down someone has to step up,” senior forward Raquel Pennoyer said. “We’re always rallying for Abbie Ives and the person right behind her, [Small]. We had complete confidence in [Small].”

The Bobcats’ coaching staff declined to comment following the game.

Despite the winless weekend, the Bobcats are optimistic going into the final weekend of the regular season.

“I think it was a great weekend,” Barry said. “There were obviously moments we know we can work on going into the last weekend and going into playoffs. I think overall we grew as a team.”

The Bobcats will head to Brown and Yale next weekend to wrap up the ECAC Hockey and regular season slate. They’ll look to use these games to gather some momentum heading into the playoffs.

