Quinnipiac women’s basketball rolls past Canisius for 15th straight win

The Quinnipiac women’s basketball team defeated Canisius 64-39 on Friday to extend its winning streak to 15 games.

Quinnipiac (20-5, 14-0 MAAC) associate head coach Mountain MacGillivray was pleased with the Bobcats continuing to win by big margins, but still wants them to play from start to finish.

“We were pleased with the way we battled especially after the slow start,” MacGillivray said. “Usually it’s tough to play basketball when lacking confidence, we set the tone to start the second half and the team is playing well now.”

In the first quarter, the Bobcats only shot 4-for-18 (29 percent) from the field. The starters did not score a point for nearly the entire quarter until junior forward Aryn McClure got them going.

McClure finished the game with 15 points, seven rebounds three blocks, three assists and two steals..

Although McClure led the team in points, she still feels the Bobcats need to take things one game at a time.

“It feels good to battle back like that, but I still need to go out and do my thing,” McClure said.

The second half was where the Bobcats really started to run away with things as the defense really stood out. They held the Griffs (8-16, 6-7 MAAC) to under 40 points, scored 26 points off of turnovers and had 12 steals and five blocks. Quinnipiac only committed 8 turnovers for the game with six of them coming in the first half.

MacGillivray was pleased with the Bobcats being able to stick to their style and making the adjustments from the first time they played Canisius.

“We play man-to-man pressure defense and that’s what we look to do,” MacGillivray said. “Coach [Tricia Fabbri] built this program into playing with pressure and pace, and taking more shots than your opponent and when that happens then you have a good chance of winning.”

The win brought Quinnipiac head coach Tricia Fabbri to just one away from 400 career wins.

With the milestone being known in the locker room, members of the team just want the focus to be on basketball.

“It’s something we know, but we don’t like to talk about,” McClure said.

MacGillivray followed up with his thoughts on Fabbri’s mark on the program and how it has been working with her.

“I’m just glad to be along for the ride,” MacGillivray said. “She’s fantastic at what she does and I’m appreciative of her hard work and how much time she puts in.”

The Bobcats will be on the road Sunday against Siena where they will look to get their 21st win of the season, their 16th in a row and the 400th for Fabbri.

