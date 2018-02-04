Quinnipiac women’s basketball dominant again in 90-47 win over Iona

Megan Lowe | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Quinnipiac women’s basketball team (19-5, 13-0 MAAC) defeated the Iona Gaels (1-21, 1-10 MAAC) on Sunday to extend its winning streak to 14 games, including 13 straight in the MAAC, by a final score of 90-47.

The Bobcats came out firing on all cylinders, starting the game on a 10-0 run, and finishing the day 47.8 percent from the floor and 40 percent from deep. They had five players shooting at least 50 percent from long range.

“I really liked how we opened up the game,” Quinnipiac head coach Tricia Fabbri said. “I thought the second half, our rush came in and really played as well as they could play for us.”

Leading the way offensively for the Bobcats was junior forward Paula Strautmane. Strautmane led all scorers, finishing the game with 19 points on 9-for-13 shooting and seven rebounds.

The lone bright spot for the Gaels today was their leading scorer Alexis Lewis who played just like that, finishing the game with 12 points and 17 rebounds for a double-double. She had an efficiency rating of 23, second only to Strautmane’s 27.

The members of the sophomore class had a good outing today as they scored just over a third of the Bobcats’ points. Leading the way was sophomore forward Jaden Ward who had a career day from the floor scoring 15 points (5-for-8 shooting) and seven rebounds, just short of her career-high of eight, in 17 minutes of play.

“I think she’s just been super aggressive,” senior guard Carly Fabbri said. “I think she knew that coming into the season that she was going to get more playing time and obviously she’s executing now so we’re really happy for her.”

“The sophomores in terms of Paige (Warfel) and Jaden (Ward) have answered every challenge that has been given to them. Katie Grant went to the floor today and did the most with her minutes out there,” Tricia Fabbri said. “Taylor Herd… she has just been an answer in terms of where we’ve needed a huge void filled quicker than ever and how exciting is she with a ball in her hand? She’s brought the whole crowd to a screaming pitch today.”

Bobcats junior guard Edel Thornton went down early in the third quarter and appeared to have trouble breathing. She was helped to her feet and helped to the locker room accompanied by a round of applause from the crowd.

“She’s fine,” Tricia Fabbri said. “She wasn’t feeling particularly well before the game, a little bit of that flu viral is going around and then (she) just took a shot to the stomach just didn’t help anything.”

The Bobcats will look to extend their win streak and continue their dominance of the MAAC on Friday, Feb. 9, at home against Canisius after defeating them 84-55 on Jan. 26.

