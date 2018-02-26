Quinnipiac basketball players named to All-MAAC teams

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The All-MAAC teams for the 2017-18 men’s and women’s basketball seasons were announced on Monday afternoon.

Quinnipiac women’s basketball redshirt junior forward Jen Fay and junior forward Aryn McClure were named to the All-MAAC First Team. Senior guard Carly Fabbri was named to the All-MAAC Third Team.

Fay leads to Bobcats in scoring at 12.9 points per game (PPG) and in rebounding at 7.1 per game (RPG). McClure, the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, is second on the team in scoring at 12.3 PPG and also averages 5.7 RPG. Fay and McClure were both named to the All-MAAC Third Team last season.

Fabbri averaged 9.3 PPG and dished out 4.3 assists per game (APG) for the Bobcats and started all 29 games for the MAAC Regular Season Champions.

For the men, senior guard Cam Young was named to the All-MAAC second team and freshman point guard Rich Kelly was unanimously named to the MAAC All-Rookie Team.

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

After playing just eight scoreless minutes across six games last season, Young emerged as the top player on the Bobcats. He averaged 18.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG and 2.9 APG, scoring in double figures in 27 of 30 games this season.

Kelly, a local-product from Cheshire Academy, was thrusted into the starting point guard role for the Bobcats after seven players from last season either transferred or graduated. He averaged 10.6 PPG and 4.8 APG while being named MAAC Rookie of the Week three times.

At 24-5 and 18-0 in the MAAC, the women earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming MAAC Tournament in Albany this weekend. The Bobcats are set to tip-off against the winner of the game between No. 8 seed Canisius and No. 9 seed Monmouth on Friday, March 2 at 1 p.m.

The men earned the No. 7 seed in the MAAC Tournament after going 7-11 in the conference. They will play No. 10 seed and tournament-host Siena on Thursday at 7 p.m.

MAAC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year for both men and women will be announced Friday.

Stay tuned with the Chronicle for MAAC Tournament coverage throughout the week.

Comments