- Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey rolls past No. 3 Clarkson, 4-1
- Power to be temporarily interrupted on Mount Carmel campus
- Runnin’ the Point: Trust the ‘progress’
- Judy D. Olian appointed as Quinnipiac Universty’s ninth president
- Opinion | President Trump’s spending habits are less than ideal for a president
- Sticking with it
- Cosmopolitan says ‘yes’ to love
- Dirty water flows in Perlroth
- Humble beginnings
- Opinion | Take the wheel, get involved and let’s drive the road to the best college journey
Power to be temporarily interrupted on Mount Carmel campus
Following a power outage on Monday, Jan. 29, the buildings were forced to resort to generator power for the duration of the week.
The repairs will begin around 8 a.m., and will have a widespread impact on the Mount Carmel campus. At this time, Irma, Dana and the Student Health Services building will again lose power.
At 10:30 a.m., residence halls Bakke, Founders, Larson, Ledges, Mountainview, Perlroth, Sahlin and Troup will all lose power due to the repairs.
The soccer and lacrosse stadium, along with the field hockey stadium, will lose power at 10:30 a.m., as well.
Despite the power being shut down, students are not required to leave their residence halls during this time. However, network services, such as BobcatNet, will not be available in the residence halls.
The Student Health Services building will operate for emergencies only during this time.
The power outage will not impact every building on the Mount Carmel campus, as the Carl Hansen Student Center, Arnold Bernhard Library and the Athletic Center will all have power and be open for students. These buildings will have network services available at the time.
Power and network services are expected to be restored to all buildings on the Mount Carmel campus by 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3.