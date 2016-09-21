Home   >   Sports   >   Thomas Aldworth no longer with the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team

Thomas Aldworth no longer with the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team

By on January 10, 2018

Junior forward Thomas Aldworth is no longer a member of the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team, confirmed to The Chronicle on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

“Thomas Aldworth is no longer on the team. We don’t have a comment,” a team representative said on Wednesday.

Aldworth declined to comment on the current situation as well.

Chronicle File Photo
Despite not playing since Dec. 9 against Maine, Aldworth was in and out of Quinnipiac’s lineup this season, first as a result of an arm laceration injury suffered on Nov. 3 against Cornell, then as a healthy scratch following a game against RPI on Nov. 10.

He totaled one goal and two assists in 11 games played for the Bobcats in 2017-18 and ended his Quinnipiac career with 17 goals, 15 assists and 32 points in 78 games.

The Chronicle will provide more details on the situation as more information is availble.

Comments

About Justin Cait

Web Director
Quinnipiac men's ice hockey writer
Journalism Major / Sports Studies Minor
Junior, Class of 2019
Twitter: @justin_cait
justincait.com