Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey swept by New Hampshire

The Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team lost its second straight game to New Hampshire 2-1 on Saturday at the Frank Perrotti, Jr. Arena.

Despite the loss, Quinnipiac head coach Cass Turner was still pleased with the effort given by her team and thought it was good to see what adjustments they need to make.

“Our players made key plays in key moments,” Turner said. “We just have to piece more of those plays together to gain some more confidence and accomplish big things.”

The only Quinnipiac (13-13-2) goal of the game was on power play scored by sophomore defenseman Kate MacKenzie at 8:41 in the first period. That was MacKenzie’s first goal of the season, but the Wildcats would quickly come back to score at 11:44 in the first period on a goal by junior left wing Devan Taylor.

Quinnipiac captain and senior defenseman Alicia Barry talked about how playing New Hampshire (13-10-6) gave the Bobcats a good evaluation of what they need to work on going forward.

“It was a good mental lapse,” Barry said. “They play tough and they play fast and it definitely helps prepare us for ECAC teams.”

New Hampshire carried the momentum into the second period scoring in 40 seconds by senior center Kate Haslett. That would be the last goal for the rest of the game as each team was able to hold each other off the scoreboard for the rest of the game.

The third period was highlighted by play of freshman goaltender Allison Small. Only making her third start in goal, Small was able to limit New Hampshire to just two goals and make 35 saves on 37 shots.

Small shutout the Wildcats in the third period and impressed her coach with the adjustments she made.

“She really worked herself into the game,” Turner said. “Where she was in the first period compared to the second period was very different. She started to gain some composure and make some good plays for us.”

This is the last out of conference game for the Bobcats, but Turner was very impressed by the skill level New Hampshire brought.

“This is certainly the most tenacious New Hampshire team we have ever played,” Turner said. “Number 12 Taylor Wenczkowski was dominant and they have players that are strong and confident while making big plays for their team.”

The Bobcats will play their next game on the road against RPI where they will look to get their fifth win on the road and 10th in ECAC play.

