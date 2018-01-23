New year, new music

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Justin Timberlake:

Justin Timberlake released a new song this past week called “Filthy.” It is Timberlake’s first single release since 2016’s “True Colors,” featuring Anna Kendrick from the movie “Trolls.” Timberlake’s upcoming album “Man of the Woods,” is set to debut Feb. 2, and will be his first album since 2013’s “The 20/20 Experience.” While he did not put out an album over those five years, Timberlake composed the soundtrack for the movie “The Book of Love.”

“Filthy” has a very techno-pop vibe to it, which you do not exactly get from the opening of the song. By about 23 seconds in, the techno-pop hits you in full swing and remains a constant until the bridge. The bridge is just a repeat of the intro. In some sections it is almost difficult to hear Timberlake’s voice over the techno beat. The outro of the song features a woman singing that is believed to be that of Jessica Biel, Timberlake’s wife, according to Variety.

This is quite the juxtaposition from Timberlake’s hit “Mirrors,” off “The 20/20 Experience.” While Timberlake is still giving off his cool attitude via “Filthy,” the single alludes to him taking a different path than some of his past hits; “Summer Love” and “SexyBack” to name a few.

Fall Out Boy:

Considering the success for artists in 2017, there is a lot to look forward to in the music industry in 2018. One artist whose album is greatly anticipated is American rock band Fall Out Boy with the release of their album “M A N I A” Friday, Jan 19, their first album since 2015’s “American Beauty/American Psycho.” There is definitely more of a pop element displayed on Fall Out Boy’s seventh studio album, but you can still hear traces of the old Fall Out Boy.

This pop element is a big jump from Fall Out Boy’s roots. Bassist Pete Wentz and lead guitarist Joe Trohman were members of the Chicago hardcore music scene, and started Fall Out Boy as their side project. Lead singer and rhythm guitarist Patrick Stump joined shortly after. After going through several other drummers, Andy Hurley got the gig. Fall Out Boy’s debut album “Take This to Your Grave,” ranks at No. 5 in Rolling Stone’s article, “50 Greatest Pop-Punk Albums.”

Alternative:

Albany pop-punk band State Champs have had a good couple of years since 2015’s “Around the World and Back.” At the 2016 Alternative Press Music Awards (APMAs) they won the award for “Best Breakout Band,” and in 2017 they won for “Music Video of the Year.” As for 2018, they are set to release their third studio album, according to AltPress.com.

The 1975’s popularity steadily grew since their first release, and they are set to drop a new album in 2018. While the release date is not yet known, lead singer Matt Healy confirmed that the album would come out in 2018, according to an article from Rolling Stone. They are naming it “Music For Cars,” which was also the name of their third extended player (EP). The release will follow 2016’s “I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it.”

Country:

On the country front, Dierks Bentley is set to release “The Mountain,” his ninth studio album, early in 2018 according to Rolling Stone.

American Idol season 10 winner Scotty McCreery is set to release “Seasons Change” on March 16, making it McCreery’s first release in five years. This will be McCreery’s fourth album including the Christmas album he released in 2012.

Kacey Musgraves is also set to release “Golden Hour” in early 2018. Musgraves was a contestant “Nashville Star” where she placed seventh. Not winning didn’t hinder Musgraves as she signed to Mercury Records. This is going to be her fourth release as well as having released a Christmas album in 2016.

EDM:

Time to party. Electronic dance music (EDM) artist Skrillex is set to return in 2018 according to EDMSauce.com.

In addition, Dillon Francis and Steve Angello, formerly a member of Swedish House Mafia, are set to release albums. Francis will be “releasing a Spanish-themed album for 2018,” according to EDM Sauce. Angello’s sophomore album is going to be titled “Human.”

Above and Beyond’s sixth studio album “Common Ground” is set to drop on Jan 26. Australian producer Alison Wonderland has hit the EDM scene by storm since 2015’s “Run.” She is set to release her second album in 2018.

Rap:

Shifting over to rap, Travis Scott is hot off of his collaboration with Quavo “Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho.” He is releasing his third studio album “Astroworld” in 2018. Quavo and his fellow members of the group Migos are releasing an album of their own called “Culture II,” a follow-up of 2017’s “Culture.”

A$AP Rocky may release a new album sometime this year. It is not confirmed, but according to Highsnobiety.com, Rocky has teased a new album several times. Rocky’s last album was his second, 2015’s “AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP,” and while he’s been promising fans a new album, nothing has been confirmed.

