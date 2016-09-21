University revokes Charlie Rose’s Fred Friendly award

After reports of eight instances of inappropriate behavior in the workplace, Charlie Rose, former television journalist and talk show host, lost his Fred Friendly First Amendment Award.

Following discussion and action at the president’s cabinet meeting on Monday, Dec. 11, President John L. Lahey issued the following statement:

“Based on recent reports of inappropriate workplace behavior, clearly inconsistent with our institutional values, the university will no longer have Charlie Rose’s name associated with our university and our Fred Friendly First Amendment Award,” Lahey said.

Rose was the 23rd recipient of the Fred Friendly First Amendment Award from Quinnipiac University on June 15, 2016.

The Fred Friendly Award is named after the late Fred Friendly and has been presented by the School of Communications since 1994.

After being accused of sexual assault by eight women who worked with Rose on “The Charlie Rose show,” Rose was removed from CBS and many revoked of many universities revoked his awards. Among these universities is his alma mater, Duke University.

The status of Rose’s honorary degree from The State University of New York at Oswego is being corresponded with the Trustees of the State University of New York, as Rose’s actions conflict with the core value of the institution, according to a statement given by university President Deborah F. Stanley.

Quinnipiac’s mission statement addresses the three core values that the university abides by, high-quality academic programs, a student-oriented environment and a strong sense of community.

