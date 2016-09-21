Quinnipiac women’s basketball loses Shewan, Udoji for the rest of the season

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac women’s basketball senior forward Sarah Shewan and sophomore guard/forward Vanessa Udoji will miss the rest of the season with ACL injuries, head coach Tricia Fabbri confirmed.

“Sarah Shewan is having surgery on Wednesday, her career is over,” Fabbri said on Saturday following Quinnipiac’s loss to Princeton. “[It’s a] torn ACL. Vanessa Udoji’s [injury] is a torn ACL as well.”

Both Shewan and Udoji each suffered leg injuries in Friday’s 81-65 win at Richmond. The two didn’t play in Sunday’s 64-58 win at Hampton and were out in Wednesday night’s game against Providence.

The two players each made an impact on the team even this early in the season.

Shewan was named MAAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week just last week as she tied a career-high in points with 24 in the Bobcats 72-66 win over defending Atlantic-10 champion Dayton on Nov. 28. Shewan also had 13 rebounds in the game (one short of her career-high), which was her first start of the season as she replaced then-injured forward Aryn McClure.

Sarah Shewan has herself a heck of a first quarter as she has 10 points (including the and one here) and eight rebounds in nine minutes. QU carries a 17-11 into the second quarter #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/C4AP8opi75 — Conor Roche (@ConorRoche27) November 29, 2017

In the win at Richmond, Shewan scored 22 points and had nine rebounds along with three blocks. Between the two games, Shewan averaged 23 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game.

Shewan is also the team’s leading-scorer this season as she’s averaged 13.3 points per game. She’s second in rebounds with 6.2 boards per game.

Udoji hasn’t been as impactful on the stat sheet as Shewan, but she is also an important loss as she started the first six games of the season. Udoji is the team’s fifth-leading scorer with 8.3 points per game.

Udoji’s play to get past the defender on the baseline looks like it’ll be the dagger as this basket put QU up by 11 w/2:30 left. QU is now up 66-57 w/1:10 left. #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/dtuDjqw6MD — Conor Roche (@ConorRoche27) November 29, 2017

Before the season started, Fabbri recognized Udoji as someone who could replace the impact left by guard/forward Adily Martucci at both ends of the floor.

“You come to expect that biggest jump come from your freshmen to your sophomores just because it’s that wide-eyed freshman year to, ‘Okay, now I had that great foundation and know what to expect because I had that year of experience under my belt,’” Fabbri said. “I’m also going to credit Vanessa that she was up here for both summers. She chose to be up here and working on her game, working and training with (strength and conditioning coach Brijesh Patel) on the court. Putting in the time besides doing what’s expected of her on the court. Beyond what was expected on the court.”

