Legendary sounds

Julia Gallop | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

“My favorite part of being inThe Legends is being with the Legends,” sophomore Ryan McFarland said.

The Legends are a relatively new musical group, starting in 2012. A couple students noticed that there was not much musical activity on campus. So, they created an A Capella group.

Sam Leis, a sophomore math major in the Education program, is in his second year with The Legends.

“We just sing, snap or clap and that’s really all we use,” Leis said.

Being in the group is also a fun way to keep in touch with one’s musical side during college, according to McFarland.

Everyone in The Legends appears to agree with this sentiment.

“It’s more like a family of people, not just a musical group,” Sam Leis said. “We’re literally all best friends. There’s not a person in the group that I wouldn’t call my best friend.”

Despite being immersed in the busy college environment, The Legends try to rehearse and perform many times during the school year.

Rehearsals occur three nights a week on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The group performs the national anthem at QTHON, Relay for Life and sometimes for women’s and men’s hockey games. They also have their own concert at the end of the semester, which occurred on Dec. 4.

Sometimes, the group performs gigs outside of Quinnipiac, according to Brenda Alderete, a senior Sociology major and president of The Legends.

“This semester, we were asked to sing at the wedding of a Quinnipiac alumna,” Alderete said.

Usually, the group performs pop music over any other genre. They cover songs such as “Love Me Like You Do” by Ellie Goulding and “I Choose You” by Sara Bareilles.

However, for the wedding, the group sang more love songs. The Legends performed love songs as guests arrived before the ceremony and sang as soon as the couple finished saying: “I do.”

It depends on the situation and the semester, according to Alderete.

The Legends has grown tremendously since Alderete was a freshman.

“This is the first year that we were accepted into a competition,” Alderete said. “We’re competing in the Varsity Vocals International Championship of Collegiate A Capella (ICCA) in the spring. That’s super exciting because it’s the first time we applied and got accepted.”

Julia Gallop | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The application process for the ICCA consists of various components. For instance, The Legends had to send in things such as a description of the group, the group’s social media platforms, the performances that the group does and an audition clip made of two to three songs.

The hard work of The Legends has not only gotten them to compete against other college groups, but has also created some fans within the Quinnipiac community itself.

Leah Mueller, a third year 3+1 Management major, has gone to every Legends concert since her freshmen year.

“I have had the opportunity to meet a lot of the members of the Legends,” Mueller said. “I have to say they are some of the most down-to-earth people I have met.”

Mueller thinks that The Legends are a unique group on the Quinnipiac campus that keeps on getting better.

“Their angelic voices at the end of the semester concert is something I look forward to every year,” Mueller said. “I think everyone should attend their events and help spread the word on how incredible The Legends are.”

Over break, the members of the group will continue working hard and familiarize themselves with the music that they will be performing at the ICCA.

Comments