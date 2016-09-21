Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey beats Union in overtime

Megan Lowe

The Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team (6-6 overall, 2-3 ECAC) defeated Union (4-6-1 overall, 2-1 ECAC) 4-3 on Friday. The Bobcats were lead by Melissa Samoskevich who scored a hat trick and the overtime game-winning goal.

Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey head coach Cass Turner believed this one of the wildest games she was ever involved in, but liked the resilience her team showed to come back in this game.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in a game before where we give up a goal in the last two seconds of a period then score a goal in the last two seconds of a period,” Turner said. “It was a big character win for us with some good individual efforts.”

Union started off the scoring at 11:47 in the first period as freshman Sierra Lee scored her first career goal, but Quinnipiac was on the attack, as it ended the first period with 17 shots.

Quinnipiac continued to attack in the second period and it translated into Samoskevich scoring her second goal of the season. Union sophomore Katelynn Russ was able to give the Dutchwomen the 2-1 lead with five seconds left in the second period.

Samoskevich wasn’t done, as she scored her second goal of the game on a power play at 6:15 to put the Bobcats up 2-1.

Megan Lowe

Samoskevich believed her team was on the attack throughout the game and made sure not to put her performance above the team’s.

“I knew we could do it. Our team was chasing the whole game and it was an uphill battle to the finish,” Samoskevich said. “It was fun to lead a team like that and we fought through adversity.”

Lee was able to score her second goal of the game to give the Dutchwomen the lead at 10:07 in the third period. Quinnipiac pulled its goaltender sophomore Abbie Ives with 2:32 left in the third period.

The Bobcats took full advantage of the opportunity, as freshman center Taylor House tied the game at three with 1.8 seconds left to send it into overtime.

Just 1:01 into the extra time, Samoskevich completed the hat trick and won the game in overtime

Megan Lowe

Despite being a game of ups and downs, the Bobcats were able to stay composed and close out the conference game.

“We never give up and we’re going to stick to it even if we’re behind,” House said. “Our team is going to battle and come back.”

The Bobcats will face RPI next on Saturday, in which they will try to pick up their seventh win of the season and sixth at home.

Comments