- Quinnipiac rugby rolls past Norwich in NIRA quarterfinals
- Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey beats Union in overtime
- Presidential search update
- Quinnipiac and the 2017 Hamden mayoral election
- Quinnipiac student’s home catches fire, community responds with support
- Ushering in a new era
- Letter to the editor: It was wrong to impeach Chris Montalvo
- Same team, new dreams
- No. 11/13 Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey defeated 4-1 by Colgate
- No. 11/13 Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey comes up short against No. 18 Cornell
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey beats Union in overtime
Melissa Samoskevich's hat trick and a last second goal from Taylor House give the Bobcats a 4-3 win over the Dutchwomen.
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey head coach Cass Turner believed this one of the wildest games she was ever involved in, but liked the resilience her team showed to come back in this game.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been in a game before where we give up a goal in the last two seconds of a period then score a goal in the last two seconds of a period,” Turner said. “It was a big character win for us with some good individual efforts.”
Union started off the scoring at 11:47 in the first period as freshman Sierra Lee scored her first career goal, but Quinnipiac was on the attack, as it ended the first period with 17 shots.
Quinnipiac continued to attack in the second period and it translated into Samoskevich scoring her second goal of the season. Union sophomore Katelynn Russ was able to give the Dutchwomen the 2-1 lead with five seconds left in the second period.
Samoskevich wasn’t done, as she scored her second goal of the game on a power play at 6:15 to put the Bobcats up 2-1.
“I knew we could do it. Our team was chasing the whole game and it was an uphill battle to the finish,” Samoskevich said. “It was fun to lead a team like that and we fought through adversity.”
Lee was able to score her second goal of the game to give the Dutchwomen the lead at 10:07 in the third period. Quinnipiac pulled its goaltender sophomore Abbie Ives with 2:32 left in the third period.
The Bobcats took full advantage of the opportunity, as freshman center Taylor House tied the game at three with 1.8 seconds left to send it into overtime.
Just 1:01 into the extra time, Samoskevich completed the hat trick and won the game in overtime
“We never give up and we’re going to stick to it even if we’re behind,” House said. “Our team is going to battle and come back.”
The Bobcats will face RPI next on Saturday, in which they will try to pick up their seventh win of the season and sixth at home.