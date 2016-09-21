Quinnipiac vs. Yale men’s ice hockey game at risk of losing attendants due to scheduling

Chronicle File Photo

Despite the hockey event being one of the most anticipated games of the semester, the Quinnipiac vs. Yale hockey game will land on Saturday, Nov. 18, the start of students’ week-long Thanksgiving break.

In the past, the Quinnipiac vs. Yale game has landed between January and February, but because of the change in date, a lot of students may not even be aware of the game arriving so soon, according to the Athletic Ticketing Manager Matt Calcagni.

“To my understanding, the league kind of sets up a schedule preliminary a couple years out and I think they use it as an opportunity to change games, match-ups throughout over a period of time,” Calcagni said.

This can be both a good and a bad thing, according to Calcagni.

Although students could be certain of the game landing between January and February, if the dates are inconsistent then students may be more likely to be more in tune to what the schedule is and be excited about the schedule release, according to Calcagni.

In order to accommodate students who’d like to stay on campus to watch the game, the university will provide an opportunity for students to reside on campus longer during Thanksgiving break, according to Calcagni.

“[Students] might run into some issues with housing if they were to get a ticket and maybe transportation is an issue,” Calcagni said. “So just looking at that to provide them an opportunity to stay on campus and really enjoy their student experience at the Yale game, that’s something that we’re taking into consideration and trying to help out with to alleviate those stresses on the students.”

Sophomore business major Nick Moscato said the date of the game is not the only reason students may not attend, and that the cost of tickets is another issue.

“It’s sometimes hard to get tickets, so [it’s] between that and going home for Thanksgiving break,” Moscato said. “I mean I love the hockey games but sometimes it’s just difficult.”

