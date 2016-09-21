- Presidential search update
- Quinnipiac and the 2017 Hamden mayoral election
- Quinnipiac student’s home catches fire, community responds with support
- Ushering in a new era
- Letter to the editor: It was wrong to impeach Chris Montalvo
- Same team, new dreams
- No. 11/13 Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey defeated 4-1 by Colgate
- No. 11/13 Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey comes up short against No. 18 Cornell
- Quinnipiac men’s soccer beats Saint Peter’s, 4-1
- Cait’s Column: Quinnipiac’s offense will round out in ECAC play
Quinnipiac vs. Yale men’s ice hockey game at risk of losing attendants due to scheduling
In the past, the Quinnipiac vs. Yale game has landed between January and February, but because of the change in date, a lot of students may not even be aware of the game arriving so soon, according to the Athletic Ticketing Manager Matt Calcagni.
“To my understanding, the league kind of sets up a schedule preliminary a couple years out and I think they use it as an opportunity to change games, match-ups throughout over a period of time,” Calcagni said.
This can be both a good and a bad thing, according to Calcagni.
Although students could be certain of the game landing between January and February, if the dates are inconsistent then students may be more likely to be more in tune to what the schedule is and be excited about the schedule release, according to Calcagni.
In order to accommodate students who’d like to stay on campus to watch the game, the university will provide an opportunity for students to reside on campus longer during Thanksgiving break, according to Calcagni.
Sophomore business major Nick Moscato said the date of the game is not the only reason students may not attend, and that the cost of tickets is another issue.
“It’s sometimes hard to get tickets, so [it’s] between that and going home for Thanksgiving break,” Moscato said. “I mean I love the hockey games but sometimes it’s just difficult.”