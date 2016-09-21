Quinnipiac men’s basketball hangs on to beat UMass Amherst 68-66

The Quinnipiac men’s basketball team (2-5) defeated UMass Amherst (3-4), 68-66, to end its five-game losing streak at Lender Court on Wednesday night.

Quinnipiac head coach Baker Dunleavy felt more comfortable playing an eight-man rotation and saw the growth his team demonstrated in the win.

“The consistency of our effort was there tonight,” Dunleavy said. “I’m proud of our guys considering how short this team has been together, of where we’re headed.”

Quinnipiac started on the attack right away, giving the ball to senior forward Chaise Daniels, who scored the first six points of the game. Daniels ultimately fouled out of the game, but had 12 points, four rebounds, went 5-for-12 from the field, had three blocks and recorded one steal. Quinnipiac led at the end of the first half, 38-29, and finished with a 36.4 3-point percentage and 46.2 field goal percentage.

The Bobcats also had to deal with UMass’ 6-foot-11-inch junior center Rashan Halloway. Halloway finished the game 6-for-10 from the field with 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Dunleavy explained how his team was able to contain Halloway’s inside game to contribute to the win.

“He’s an old school post player that likes position inside the paint,” Dunleavy said. “We tried to make Halloway think and move, and I felt our team was successful at that.”

During the second half, UMass would not go away as it cut the lead to 41-38. But players such as junior guard Aaron Robinson and graduate student guard Isaiah Washington helped maintain the Bobcats’ lead throughout the entire second half.

Aaron Robinson, who typically doesn’t play a ton of minutes, finished the game with a season-high eight points and seven rebounds.

Aaron Robinson noted how he was prepared whenever his coach called upon him and knew he could help this team win.

“Coach just told me to always be ready and to keep at it,” Aaron Robinson said. “I’m glad I was able to contribute and be apart of what we’ve got.”

Washington finished the game leading the team in points with 14 and had a 42.6 field goal percentage.

After Quinnipiac’s game against Maine on Sunday, Nov. 26, Washington wanted to help more on the defensive side, in order to help his team down the stretch.

“I immediately went to coach asking what do I have to contribute more,” Washington said. “I know what I can do on offense, but I’m skilled defensive player and I just wanted to show more of that.”

The Bobcats will play their next game on Dec. 2 at Lafayette where they hope to carry the momentum and give Dunleavy his third win as head coach.

