Presidential search update

Photo Illustration by Christina Popik

Bill Weldon, the Chair of Presidential Search Committee at Quinnipiac, sent an email on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 2, to update the Quinnipiac community on the status of the presidential search.

Weldon said the search committee and the search firm, Spencer Stuart, “reviewed more than 150 candidates from higher education, nonprofits, and industry with a wide range of backgrounds,” since August, according to the email.

During the interviews, the search committee discussed each candidate’s experience with “building academic excellence, their commitment to an exceptional student experience, their ability to work with a senior leadership team, their track record in developing a diverse community, and their success in fundraising,” according to the email.

Weldon said the advisory committee, along with the search committee have met and established a small group of highly qualified candidates that they will continue to evaluate.

The advisory committee will be meeting with search committee again on Nov. 9, and will continue the process.

The conclusion of the search and announcement of the next president of Quinnipiac University is said to be announced sometime in the next few months, according to the email.

