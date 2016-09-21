Presidential Search Committee narrows candidate pool to five

Don't Miss
By Kelly Ryan on November 15, 2017
Photo Illustration by Christina PopikThe Presidential Search Committee and the advisory committee met this week to narrow down Round II candidates for the next President of Quinnipiac University, according to an email sent to the Quinnipiac community by the Chair of Presidential Search Committee Bill Weldon on Wednesday morning.
Five candidates, two women and three men, make up the pool as of Wednesday according to Weldon.
“It was a fruitful discussion and we are grateful to the advisory committee members for their input in the process,” Weldon said in the email.
After narrowing down the pool even further, those selected candidates will meet with the advisory committee in January.