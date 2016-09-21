- Professor Kiku Jones inspires students through ‘power poses’
- Families become Bobcats for a weekend
- Players buying into Dunleavy
- Setting the table for history
- Exploring abroad
- That’s the Gospel truth
- Music matters
- OPINION: Two out of three sexual assaults are unreported, so why should celebrities break the stats?
- Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey sweeps Vermont
- Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey earns first win of the season
That’s the Gospel truth
There’s no 'Doubt' in the success of the first production held by the Theatre and Arts Department
The drama, directed by Tom Schwans, told the story of a principal of a Catholic school, Sister Aloysius Beauvier (Nicolette Fino), and Sister James (Tess Adams), a teacher. They suspect the school’s pastor, Father Brendan Flynn (Nicholas Fetherston), of having an inappropriate relationship with one of the school’s male students.
With the help of Joy Alino (Mrs. Muller), the cast of the play created an important dialogue about morality and image that can be seen reflected in today’s society.
This parallel between the content of the play and our reality was discussed in the note from the director within the playbill:
“As a nation, in the last few months, we needed to re-evaluate who we are and what we believe. What we thought was true, may not have been,” Schwans wrote.
“Our society is going through a lot of the meanings behind ‘Doubt,’ the concepts of it and the uncertainty and such,” Wakefield said. “So bringing it into this theater and especially in our department is changing so dramatically that a lot of us are having uncertainties about what direction we’re going to take.”
Throughout the play, the audience is forced to decide on its own whether or not Father Flynn is guilty of the immoral acts he has been accused of. The play offers no clear evidence to validate the crime and doesn’t favor either side of the argument—the ending of the play consisted of a devastating cliffhanger which leaves the audience questioning its own beliefs. This conclusion actively involves the audience in the production and the audience was also involved in many other ways.
“There’s a lot of elements of not knowing who you can trust at this point and with what’s going on in America today, where we are for better or for worse, it’s a very big play regarding image and how you carry yourself can really take a toll on how you’re perceived by the public,” Fetherston added.
In specific parts of the dialogue, the characters looked toward audience members and talked to them as if they were a part of the scene. The cast members also came out of entrances that were close to the seats, adding a personal and almost tangible quality to the performance. This personalization was also generated by the size of the theater.
As the first theatrical debut of the Theatre and Arts Center, this astounding performance cemented the respectability and success the department hopes to attain.
“We’re becoming more professional and noticed by the community which is really nice,” Wakefield said. “We used to be just a club on the side where people just come so they can have something to do. And now we have an area where we can express ourselves and not just be another club. We actually are a department now, which is really nice.”
This production left no doubt that Quinnipiac’s Theatre and Arts Department will have a lasting impact on the community.