Quinnipiac women’s soccer ties Manhattan, 1-1

In its home finale, the Quinnipiac women’s soccer team (7-6-2, 4-2-2 MAAC) played to a 1-1 draw against Manhattan (8-6-2, 6-2-1 MAAC) on Wednesday.

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac head coach Dave Clarke believed his team could not match the intensity in the first half and could not finish when given the opportunity.

“When you don’t score that second goal against a team when you’re on top, it allows that team to get back in the game with one shot,” Clarke said.

Through most of the first half, the teams were able to keep each other off the board until sophomore forward Ally Grunstein scored her fourth goal of the season at 38:43 into the first half. In addition to her four goals, Grunstein has three assists, 11 points, and nine shots on goal this season.

Grunstein thought her team had plenty of chances throughout the game and reflected on what was going through her mind when she scored the goal.

“We had a plenty of shots, but we swung at them with the side of our feet and didn’t take our time controlling the ball,” Grunstein said. “Kylie Lance passed the ball to Carly Glaser and took it three touches down the right side and once I got the ball I saw an opening.”

In the second half at 52:12, Manhattan tied the game at 1-1 on Emma Saul’s third goal of season.

From there, the game stayed tied until the end of the match.

The Bobcats had 13 total shots and five shots on goal, but also had plenty of corner kicks.

It was the seventh time Quinnipiac has gone into overtime this season and last home game of the regular season.

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac will end its regular season on Saturday when they face Canisius on the road in another conference showdown. Canisius is currently 7-7-2 overall and 2-5-2 in MAAC play after its most recent tie against Saint Peter’s

“Being on the road, we hope we can get three points out of it and a win,” Grunstein said

