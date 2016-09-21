- Cait’s Column: Don’t panic yet, Quinnipiac’s offense is just getting started
- Quinnipiac women’s soccer ties Manhattan, 1-1
- Professor Kiku Jones inspires students through ‘power poses’
- Families become Bobcats for a weekend
- Players buying into Dunleavy
- Setting the table for history
- Exploring abroad
- That’s the Gospel truth
- Music matters
- OPINION: Two out of three sexual assaults are unreported, so why should celebrities break the stats?
Quinnipiac women’s soccer ties Manhattan, 1-1
The Bobcats play to a double overtime draw on Wednesday
In its home finale, the Quinnipiac women’s soccer team (7-6-2, 4-2-2 MAAC) played to a 1-1 draw against Manhattan (8-6-2, 6-2-1 MAAC) on Wednesday.
“When you don’t score that second goal against a team when you’re on top, it allows that team to get back in the game with one shot,” Clarke said.
Through most of the first half, the teams were able to keep each other off the board until sophomore forward Ally Grunstein scored her fourth goal of the season at 38:43 into the first half. In addition to her four goals, Grunstein has three assists, 11 points, and nine shots on goal this season.
Grunstein thought her team had plenty of chances throughout the game and reflected on what was going through her mind when she scored the goal.
“We had a plenty of shots, but we swung at them with the side of our feet and didn’t take our time controlling the ball,” Grunstein said. “Kylie Lance passed the ball to Carly Glaser and took it three touches down the right side and once I got the ball I saw an opening.”
In the second half at 52:12, Manhattan tied the game at 1-1 on Emma Saul’s third goal of season.
From there, the game stayed tied until the end of the match.
The Bobcats had 13 total shots and five shots on goal, but also had plenty of corner kicks.
It was the seventh time Quinnipiac has gone into overtime this season and last home game of the regular season.
“Being on the road, we hope we can get three points out of it and a win,” Grunstein said