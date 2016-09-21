Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey beats Vermont

The Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team (3-2) came away with a 4-1 win over Vermont (2-2) to start off its first series at home in the 2017-18 season.

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Although the first period started off slow, junior defender Anna Kilponen found the back of the net for the Bobcats at 14:28.

Late in the first period, Vermont’s Sanna Valkama took a penalty for interference, giving Quinnipiac the advantage. On the power play, Kilponen buried her first career goal with Quinnipiac with just under five minutes remaining in the period.

With her first goal of the season the North Dakota transfer looks forward to scoring more goals and enjoying the program moving forward.

“Scoring is always fun. I didn’t do it too much [before], so it felt good,” Kilponen said. “People here work hard [and] coaches are here for us every day to help us get better.”

Soon after Kilponen’s goal junior center Kenzie Lancaster was penalized for tripping, but the Bobcats defense was able to hold off Vermont during their power play.

The first period ended with the Bobcat’s leading 1-0.

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Heading into the second period the Bobcats came out strong, out-shooting the Catamounts 24-11.

Vermont’s Ève-Audrey Picard entered the penalty box for tripping, and shortly after five-on-five play resumed, freshman centre Brooke Bonsteel notched her first career goal and was able to extend the Bobcats lead.

However, the two-goal Bobcats lead lasted less than a minute short. Vermont’s Val Caldwell pushed one passed sophomore goaltender Abbie Ives, ending the hopes of another Bobcat shutout.

Entering the third and final period, the Bobcats came out roaring, generating chances.

As the Bobcats’ offense continued to create opportunities, Vermont’s Amanda Drobot was penalized for tripping. With the Bobcats on the power play, Bonsteel once again found the back of the net off a rebound scoring her second goal of the game and furthering the Bobcat’s lead to 3-1.

Bonsteel is pleased to have scored her first career collegiate goal in the same game as her first career multi-goal effort.

“It feels great. Always dream of it growing up, Bonsteel said. “It’s exciting, we’re bringing some energy.”

Shortly after the goal, Quinnipiac freshman forward Taylor House was called for roughing, however, the Bobcats defense was able to wind down the power play clock and keep the Catamounts from capitalizing on the opportunity.

After the Catamounts’ power play opportunity the Bobcats got one in return, as Vermont’s Taylor Flaherty was sent to the penalty box for cross checking.

The Bobcats were also unable to capitalize on the power play opportunity, but in the last minute of play the Catamounts pulled their goalie allowing Sophomore right winger, Sarah-Eve Coutu-Godbout to take the puck down the ice and score an easy goal.

The empty-netter sealed the Bobcats’ 4-1 win.

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac head coach Cass Turner was pleased with her team’s play in the first game of a back-to-back series.

“It was a good day for us today. I think our team did a really good job sticking to our game plan,” Turner said. “We’re happy about today, but ready to attack tomorrow.”

The Bobcats return to action at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow night against Vermont at the TD Bank Sports Center.

Comments