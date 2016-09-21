Quinnipiac sees increase in law graduate students

Christina Popik | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

With help from its expansive recruitment efforts, Quinnipiac’s School of Law embraced a larger student body presence than ever before.

For the 2017-2018 academic year, Quinnipiac undergraduate admissions was not alone in seeing a large boost in student enrollment.

The new student body presence marks a 33 percent increase over last year’s enrollment 92, according to an Oct. 2 announcement. This equates to 123 enrolled students now studying at North Haven’s School of Law.

Adam Barrett, the associate dean and vice president of admissions, said increased efforts led to increased enrollment.

“One, we expanded recruitment efforts exponentially with our national recruitment effort,” Barrett said. “Two, we made admission offers earlier in the cycle and strongly encouraging campus visits.”

The announcement made note of the age range of the enrolled students, which is 21-50 years old.

Students come from 17 different states and 65 undergraduate institutions, according to the announcement.

Barrett expressed confidence in the North Haven campus being prepared to take on a larger student presence.

He said the North Haven campus is spectacular and ready to accommodate the larger class. With state-of-the-art facilities and bandwidth to comfortably support the new students, there is no doubt that the Quinnipiac School of Law can easily handle the students, according to Barrett.

Jennifer Brown, dean of the School of Law, said that having more students is good for the North Haven Campus and the School of Law.

“It is very nice to have more students in the building and I think it gives a sense of vitality and positive energy in the space,” Brown said. “It’s really great to have.”

Brown takes pride in the “whole lawyer” approach to learning, which is prominent at the Quinnipiac School of Law. Several law schools across the country take on a holistic approach to legal education, but Brown said she constantly discusses educating the “whole lawyer” for the whole client with the student body.

“That is our mission and I try to connect it to everything we do,” Brown said.

Hope Estrella, a legal studies major and part of the 3+3 program, is also very excited about this news.

“It’s actually really nice to see the law school taking off,” Estrella said. “Considering the law school is still fairly new, I’m excited that it’s become more competitive and that I get an upper edge by being in the 3+3 program.”

Whether the North Haven campus can expect to see a steady increase in enrollment depends on the market. At this point, students are becoming more involved with politics, and there has been a slight uptick in these students taking the law school admission test (LSAT). For law, it is most certainly due to the new political climate with the 2016 presidential election, according to Barrett.

However, students are still considering Quinnipiac’s School of Law.

“We have a small student body by design. We want students to have a comfortable experience and our ratio is proudly at 11 students to one professor,” Barrett said. “If you come to Quinnipiac University, you can most certainly expect to get a lot of attention.”

