Quinnipiac men’s soccer blanks Canisius, picks up third win of the season

The Quinnipiac men’s soccer team (3-7-1 overall, 2-2 MAAC) defeated Canisius (8-3-1 overall, 2-1-1 MAAC) 3-0 to pick up its third win of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Quinnipiac coach Eric Da Costa believed the Bobcats have to present every opponent with the same energy they bought today.

“The momentum in the locker room is huge,” Da Costa said. “ Every opponent presents different challenges and we did what we have to do.”

Additionally, grad student James Doig broke the program’s all-time wins by a player for a single season record with 34 wins.

Doig not only discussed his breaking of the record, but how much this win means moving forward.

“It felt great,” Doig said. “ Massive, (moving forward) after the last result. We said it was a big game for us against a good team and we made the plays we needed to make.”

Quinnipiac started off quickly in the first half when junior Matthew Taylor scored his second goal of the season at 14:06. At 18:17, senior Will Pustari extended the lead to 2-0 as the Bobcats went onto hold the lead for the rest of the half.

Pustari mentioned what was going through his head when scoring the goal and how the team planned to be more aggressive from the first whistle.

“In the locker room before the game, coach (Da Costa) told us we have a big one today,” Pustari said. “We have to follow up any shot, and any chance we do get we need to fight like hell for it.”

In the second half, the teams kept each other off the scoreboard until junior Rashawn Dally scored his first goal of the season at 87:51.

Dally was excited about how opportunity came today and noted on what this win means for the rest of season.

“It’s a great feeling (to score) and I was waiting for it all season,” Dally said. “This is a really big win for us. Coming in after the loss and needing to pick up the three points, it really shapes us for the rest of the season.”

Another key contributor for the Bobcats was sophomore goaltender Chrys Iakovidis. Iakovidis made four shots on four saves and earned the team’s third clean sheet of the season.

Up next, the Bobcats take on Iona in hopes of earning its third win at home and fourth win of the season.

Pustari noted on what challenges Iona presents to Quinnipiac and what the Bobcats need to do to keep up the momentum.

“They’re a really quick and skillful team,” Pustari said. “They like to keep the ball down, but not as direct as Canisius. But, if we put this one in the bag, and finish more goals, then will be alright.”

