Quinnipiac field hockey beats Siena 3-2 on Senior Day

The Quinnipiac field hockey team (4-10) defeated Siena (0-12) by a score of 3-2 on Sunday’s Senior Day.

Despite the result, Quinnipiac head coach Becca Main still had high praises for the way Siena played against the Bobcats and how the Saints’ style effected the game.

“I’m not going to take anything away from coming back and winning 3-2,” Main said. “Kudos to Siena. They really brought a difficult style that was a bit of a mismatch for us.”

Siena scored 21:14 into the first half, and it would remain that way for the rest of the half.

In the second half, the pace started to pick up as Siena scored again at 52:32 to extend the lead to 2-0.

Main noted that her team had troubles coming from behind in the past, but was able to handle it differently on Sunday.

“We gained a lot of mental toughness and character from this game,” Main said. “Today was one of our best games, to come back from behind and put ourselves in a situation to win on senior day.”

The Bobcats answered right back as senior captain Dayna Barlow scored her fourth goal of the season at 53:11 to cut the lead in half at 2-1. Then at 59:44, sophomore Ines Ruiz Martinez scored her second goal of the season to tie the game at 2-2.

Martinez described what was going through her head as she scored the goal and how it shaped the team’s mindset for the rest of the game.

“I wasn’t sure if we were going to win or lose at the time that I scored,” Martinez said. “But when I did score, I knew that we could win.”

At 63:43, senior Lauren Belskie scored the go-ahead goal to give the Bobcats the lead 3-2. Belskie now has five goals, four assists, 12 points and 22 shots on goal this season.

Along with Belskie, the Bobcats have nine seniors on their team. Main reflected on how much these players mean to her and what she will have to do next season to overcome that.

“They mean a lot, when you see nine of them standing out there you’re like, ‘Holy crap, what are we going to do next year?’” Main said. “Obviously next year is rebuilding, and reloading, but they’re leaving a certain level of play which we never had before.”

Next up, the Bobcats take on Old Dominion on Friday to try to pick up their fifth win of the season and their second win on the road.

Old Dominion is 2-2 in Big East play and 5-7 overall. Main was imminent on the adjustments w her team needs to make to pick up the victory,

“We talked about Old Dominion at length and we did something last year we never did and that’s beat a top 20 opponent,” Main said. “We can’t just sit here and expect the same thing to happen as last year. Old Dominion is a high-level and high-caliber team.”

