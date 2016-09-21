Don't Miss
The week that was (Aug. 30-Sept. 5)
By Max Molski on September 8, 2017
Here are the links to the individual story links:
September 1:
Quinnipiac rugby 44, Army 22 (By Ryan Chichester)
Northeastern 1, Quinnipiac field hockey 0 (By Jordan Wolff)
September 2:
Quinnipiac men’s soccer 1, Saint Joseph’s 0 (By Logan Reardon)
September 3:
Miami (FL) 3, Quinnipiac women’s soccer 1 (By JonCarlo DeFeudis)
Holy Cross 2, Quinnipiac field hockey 0 (By Conor Roche)