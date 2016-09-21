SGA Fall Elections Results

PRESS RELEASE:

SGA Fall Elections

The Class of 2021 made their presence and their opinions known September 13, 2017 as they chose their class leaders in the university’s Student Government Association (SGA) elections by voting on the Quinnipiac Engage system.

With almost 1/3 of the class casting their ballots, the students chose who will be representing them for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The Student Government Association would like to thank all who came out and participated in the election. SGA encourages all students to find what they enjoy being involved in on campus while they are at Quinnipiac University. For complete coverage check the Quinnipiac Chronicle, QUAD News, or follow us on Twitter @QUSGA.

Class of 2021

Class President: Sophia Marshall

Class Vice President: Olamide Gbotosho

Representatives:

Gisselle Acevedo

Glenn Adams

Samantha Tran

Dan French

Jamien Jean-Baptiste

Lille Gaeta

Briana Wyman

