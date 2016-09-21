- DACA: The Quinnipiac perspective
SGA Fall Elections Results
PRESS RELEASE:
Contact: Victoria Johnson
Vice President For Public Relations
Quinnipiac University Student Government Association
September 13, 2017
SGA Fall Elections
The Class of 2021 made their presence and their opinions known September 13, 2017 as they chose their class leaders in the university’s Student Government Association (SGA) elections by voting on the Quinnipiac Engage system.
With almost 1/3 of the class casting their ballots, the students chose who will be representing them for the 2017-2018 academic year.
The Student Government Association would like to thank all who came out and participated in the election. SGA encourages all students to find what they enjoy being involved in on campus while they are at Quinnipiac University. For complete coverage check the Quinnipiac Chronicle, QUAD News, or follow us on Twitter @QUSGA.
Class of 2021
Class President: Sophia Marshall
Class Vice President: Olamide Gbotosho
Representatives:
Gisselle Acevedo
Glenn Adams
Samantha Tran
Dan French
Jamien Jean-Baptiste
Lille Gaeta
Briana Wyman